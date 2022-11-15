Crime Stoppers of Ellis County Seek Help Identifying White Chevrolet Malibu

Facebook

Police Seek Help Identifying White Chevrolet Malibu Suspected in Catalytic Converter Thefts

On 10/18/22 at approximately 1729 hours ROISD PD received a call stating an offense occurred at the High School in the A parking near the field house.

With this information officers met with the complainant who advised the catalytic converter was stolen off of a 2000 Ford Excursion.

Complainant parked his vehicle in the parking lot at approximately 6:30 AM and did not attempt to leave until approximately 5:00 PM.

Camera surveillance identified a white Chevrolet Malibu, with dark tinted windows arrive at 1335. Catalytic converter was removed at 1352, and left at 1400. It appears that the suspects are 1 B/M, 1 Hispanic male, and 1 Hispanic female passenger.

If you have information contact Red Oak ISD PD or if you would like to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers of Ellis County at our tip line at 972/937-PAYS (7297) or you can use the P3Tips app or visit the P3 Tips website to report your tip. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

In addition to Red Oak ISD’s incident, Maypearl ISD also shared a similar incident on October 31. After they shared the incident on Facebook they were notified by other local law enforcement agencies of similar incidents. “MISD Police has received calls from several law enforcement agencies in the North Texas area. This is not an isolated case, so keep a look out for this vehicle or similar situations at your school or business.”

People commented on the post by Crime Stoppers of Ellis County that Waxahachie schools were hit today, although we can not find an official post by Waxahachie ISD.