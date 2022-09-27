Country Day On The Hill Returning Next Weekend

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

One of the area’s most popular events is returning this year after a hiatus of a couple years. Country Day on the Hill in Cedar Hill is back.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festivities to be canceled in both 2020 and 2021, but now it is returning Oct. 7-8 in historic downtown Cedar Hill, and folks couldn’t be happier, said Country Day spokesperson Jami McCain.

“We are so excited to be back this year. The annual Country Day festivities have been a place of so many happy memories for hundreds of families in our community. It’s something we hope to share with our kids, our grandkids, and even our great grandkids for years to come,” McCain said.

“And it’s deeper than that. The last two years have been extremely difficult in our world. One of the biggest losses can’t be measured…it can only be felt. And that was the need for community…the need to gather…the need to connect. Events like Country Day make those moments possible.”

History of Country Day on the Hill

Country Day began in 1937 when a small group of Cedar Hill residents gathered on the Old Town Square to fellowship and renew old friendships. As the years passed, more and more folks returned.

“Long before we had Facebook Events to notify us of festivals or Google Calendars to remind us of upcoming parties or times with friends, people just knew – and they came,” McCain said. “Year after year they would return on the second Saturday in October for what affectionately became known as Old Settlers Reunion.”

Today, Old Settlers Reunion has shifted to a fun night of bingo and traditional “settlers” food on Friday, and Saturday is set aside for a full day of fun.

Now, that small group has grown to thousands of people of all ages and from all walks of life. Live music, fair food, local vendors and live entertainment are just a few of the exciting things offered.

It all starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 7 with a delicious dinner of homemade beans and cornbread, complete with tea and dessert for only $5, courtesy of Cotton Patch and Jessica’s Tea Room.

Then, at 6:30 comes the major announcement of the 2022 King and Queen of Country Day, honoring long-time local stars of the community. At 6:45 will be the long-awaited Old Settlers Bingo until 8 p.m, with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals and the games called by popular announcer Craig Root.

Cost for dinner includes a bingo card. Additional cards are $1 each. Proceeds benefit the Cedar Hill Food Pantry and Bridges Safe House.

Live entertainment will be provided by our Zula B. Wylie Library staff.

Saturday’s Event Schedule

Saturday’s events take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Parking is at the high school with a free shuttle to downtown. Visit www.cdoth.com for maps, schedules and more for both day’s events.

Country Day events include live music, Angela’s Home Town Talent Stage, Country

Day Princess Pageant, Children’s Corner, arts & crafts booths, Lions Club Fish Fry, Fire Safety House, Downtown Kiddie Train and more.

The Masons’ Country Breakfast is from 6:30-10 a.m. Booths open at 9 a.m. and the parade arrives downtown at 10 a.m.

The event is free, but McCain suggested, “Bring your pocketbook to try out delicious food vendors and support local businesses.”

McCain said it is important for Cedar Hill to celebrate its pioneer heritage.

“Cedar Hill was formed by families with grit, perseverance and a determination to see a wooded escarpment become a thriving community,” she said. “Since its inception in 1846, generation after generation of neighbors and citizens have committed to keep Cedar Hill strong and vibrant -and to do it together. That’s what we are celebrating at Country Day.”