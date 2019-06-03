DTC Holds Community Auditions for “As You Like It”

Would you like to be in show business? If you answered yes, then Dallas Theater Center has a place for you. DTC is holding community auditions for Public Works Dallas “As You Like It” at various locations around Dallas.

DTC, SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts, and AT&T Performing Arts Center are working together to produce an adapted version of William Shakespeare’s comedy. Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery adapted the Bard’s work, with music and lyrics by Taub.

Collaborating with Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts and AT&T Performing Arts Center, announced community auditions for Public Works Dallas’ “As You Like It.”This groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project blurs the line between professional artists and Dallas community members.

Auditions are open to the public and will be held June 11-13 at the following Public Works Dallas community partnership organizations:

Scheduled Auditions

Tuesday, June 11

6 – 8 p.m.

Bachman Lake Together

9507 Overlook Dr. Dallas, Texas 75220

Wednesday, June 12

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

City of Dallas, Janie C. Turner

6424 Elam Rd. Dallas, Texas 75217

2 – 4 p.m.

Jubilee Park and Community Center

907 Bank St. Dallas, Texas 75223

Thursday, June 13

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

City of Dallas, Beckley Saner

114 W Hobson Ave. Dallas, Texas 75224

12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Literacy Instruction for Texas

1610 S Malcolm X Blvd. Dallas, Texas 75226

Critical Praise For Musical Adaptation

The musical adaptation was named one of the “best shows of 2017” by the New York Times. An immersive, dream-like tale of faithful friends, feuding families and lovers in disguise who are forced from their homes. They escape to the Forest of Arden, a fantastical place of transformation, where all are welcomed and embraced. Lost amidst the trees, the refugees find community and acceptance under the stars. The musical features an original folk-pop score by Taub and is 90 minutes long. “As You Like It” is appropriate for all audiences and groups.

Directed and choreographed by Ann Yee, “As You Like It” runs for five performances from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18 at the Wyly Theatre. The musical adaptation features 200 actors and community members, with only five being professional actors. Those interested in auditioning must be available Aug. 11 – 18. Come prepared to share something about themselves, such as sing a song, tell a story or joke, share a monologue, dance, or play an instrument. Public Works Dallas encourages anyone to audition. For more information, call or text Public Works Dallas at (214) 714-6469.

Public Works Dallas is affiliated with Public Works, an ongoing initiative of The Public Theater that seeks to engage the people of New York by making them creators and not just spectators. PWD presented The Tempest in 2013 in New York, directed by Public Works Director Lear deBessonet, who was awarded the SMU Meadows Prize in 2015 to bring the program to Dallas. Public Works Dallas launched in 2017 with the production of The Tempest at the Wyly Theatre and in 2018 presented The Winter’s Tale.

