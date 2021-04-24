Cedar Hill Football Prepares for Spring Practice

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

2021 Cedar Hill Football Team Ramps Up Spring Practice

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Just like bluebonnets and barbecues, spring football practice for 6A and 5A schools is a Texas tradition toward the latter part of the school year.

“We’re going to try to create depth at every position, to try to increase our knowledge base and our toughness,” Cedar Hill head football coach Carlos Lynn said. “Going into the 2021 season, we’ll work on establishing our running game and defending opponents’ running game.”

The Longhorns, coming off a 12-2 season in which they were the UIL Class 6A Division II State Runner-Up, will begin spring practice on Monday. Spring practice will conclude with the Spring Game at Longhorn Stadium at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.

Cedar Hill, like all 6A and 5A schools across the state, missed spring practice last spring due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In a pre-COVID world, nearly every NCAA Division I Football Power Conference program would visit Cedar Hill’s Spring Practices and/or Spring Game.

That won’t happen this year, due to the NCAA’s dead period, which runs through June 1.

“That will impact recruiting in some shape or form because they won’t be there to watch,” said Lynn, who is entering his fifth season as Cedar Hill’s head coach.

19 Varsity Players Return

The Longhorns return 19 varsity players, including four starters on offense and three on defense.

Lynn is optimistic about last season’s Junior Varsity players, who went 6-3 and won the 6A-11 District Championship last season.

“Those guys did a pretty good job – we have a good foundation with them,” Lynn said.

Lynn said the staff is confident in junior quarterback Cedric Harden Jr., who has scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois State and Kansas, even though he’s yet to start a varsity game.

Harden scored seven touchdowns – including a pass to All-American Quarterback Kaidon Salter in last season’s 27-17 state semifinal victory over Denton Guyer.

“He’s going to lead the way and bring the leadership and experience he gained last season,” Lynn said. “He was able to see how things were ran and how things were done last season.”

Jalon Peoples Is On Recruiters Radar

Cedar Hill senior cornerback Jalon Peoples has received the most recruiting interest of any Class of 2022 Longhorn, with offers from Baylor, Tennessee, Mississippi, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and others.

Cedar Hill senior defensive lineman Syncere Massey has eight Division I offers, including USC, Arizona State and Central Florida.

“Harden, Peoples and Massey will be our big three,” Lynn said.

Lynn said the program will hire new assistant coaches during the offseason. Ray Gates has been promoted to defensive coordinator, succeeding DeMarcus Harris, who accepted the head coach position at Mesquite.

Running backs coach Zach Kelley will succeed DJ Mann as recruiting coordinator. Mann accepted the head coach position at Lubbock Coronado, his alma mater. The Longhorns will hire a new quarterbacks coach.

Cedar Hill will begin practice this summer on Monday, August 9 and open the 2021 season vs. Rockwall on Friday, August 27 at Longhorn Stadium

Comments

comments