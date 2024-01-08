CITY OF WILMER 2024 GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION DETAILS

Facebook

WILMER, TEXAS — The City’s upcoming General Municipal Election is to be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., for the purpose of electing a Mayor and two (2) City Council Members, at-large, for a two (2) year term.

The City Secretary’s Office makes available a candidate’s packet to acquaint candidates with applicable requirements for the municipal’s election. For the Saturday, May 4, 2024 Election, candidate packets will begin on Monday, January 8, 2024. The “Candidate Packet” is prepared in an effort to simplify and consolidate information on filing for local office and includes forms, instructions, and other useful information.

The period to apply for a place on the ballot for the May 4, 2024, General Municipal Election is Wednesday, January 17, 2024, beginning at 8:00 A.M. through and including Friday, February 16, 2024, by 5:00 P.M.

Only legally qualified voters of the City of Wilmer shall be entitled to vote. The last day to register to vote in the 2024 General Municipal Election is Thursday, April 4, 2024.

For election notices, please visit https://www.cityofwilmer.net/602/Notices. For more information regarding election related matters, please contact the City Secretary’s Office at (972) 441-6373 or via email at mortiz@cityofwilmer.net.

