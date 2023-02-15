CITY OF HUTCHINS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF HUTCHINS
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
CATEGORIES:
ARCHITECTURAL
SERVICES
ENGINEERING SERVICES (Water, Wastewater,
Drainage, Streets,
Construction Administration and Inspection, Facilities Master Plan)
PLANNING SERVICES
LAND SURVEYING
SERVICES
MATERIAL TESTING
LABORATORY SERVICES
The Submittal may be hand-delivered to the City of Hutchins, City Secretary Office, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas 75141 or mailed to the City of Hutchins, City Secretary Office, 321 N. Main Street, PO Box 500, Hutchins, Texas 75141. FACSIMILE AND E-MAIL TRANSMITTALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
Submittals will be received on or before 2:00 (p.m.) on Friday March 3, 2023. Submittals received after the submittal date and time will not be considered. Information regarding the RFQ may be obtained at the City of Hutchins City Hall at the address above M-F, 8 AM until 5 PM, or via the City’s website www.cityofhutchins.org or via Civcastusa.com.