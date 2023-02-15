Facebook

CITY OF HUTCHINS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF HUTCHINS

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

CATEGORIES:

ARCHITECTURAL

SERVICES

ENGINEERING SERVICES (Water, Wastewater,

Drainage, Streets,

Construction Administration and Inspection, Facilities Master Plan)

PLANNING SERVICES

LAND SURVEYING

SERVICES

MATERIAL TESTING

LABORATORY SERVICES

The Submittal may be hand-delivered to the City of Hutchins, City Secretary Office, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas 75141 or mailed to the City of Hutchins, City Secretary Office, 321 N. Main Street, PO Box 500, Hutchins, Texas 75141. FACSIMILE AND E-MAIL TRANSMITTALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

Submittals will be received on or before 2:00 (p.m.) on Friday March 3, 2023. Submittals received after the submittal date and time will not be considered. Information regarding the RFQ may be obtained at the City of Hutchins City Hall at the address above M-F, 8 AM until 5 PM, or via the City’s website www.cityofhutchins.org or via Civcastusa.com.