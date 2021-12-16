City of Glenn Heights Tree Lighting Draws a Crowd

Facebook

Hundreds Attend Glenn Heights Tree Lighting Ceremony

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights held its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony this past Friday with a robust crowd of residents and visitors taking part in the festivities.

The tree lighting event, which was held at Heritage Community Park was packed full of fun for children and adults with holiday food, music and activities. The unseasonably warm temperatures allowed visitors of all age groups enjoy free exhibits including bounce houses, bumper cars, petting zoo, ice skating rink and free toy giveaway!

Glenn Heights City Manager David Hall said there were at least 600 people in attendance at the holiday event.

“This is the first event we have held for residents since the pandemic began back in early 2020,” Hall said “it was such a success and you could see how our residents were ready to get out and celebrate the holidays and share again.”

Other highlights of the evening included Santa’s arrival to Heritage Park on a city fire truck and accompanied by the Glenn Height’s Fire Department.

City Councilmembers spoke to the audience while a representative from Representative Carl O. Sherman’s Office, District 109 was also in attendance to see the Glenn Heights Christmas Tree officially lit for the holiday season.

“As our city grows and prospers we are excited to offer our residents events to gather and become more involved in the city,” Hall concluded. “We had an amazing tree lighting event back in 2019, but last year due to COVID-19 we were not able to gather as one community. The City of Glenn Heights is thrilled to have had such an amazing turnout for this event this year to begin the holiday cheer.”

About the City of Glenn Heights: The City of Glenn Heights was incorporated in 1969 and is located along IH-35 East. A hospitable, business friendly and rapidly growing community divided between- Dallas and Ellis counties, Glenn Heights has a total area of 7.2 sq. miles.

Source: Press release from Glenn Heights