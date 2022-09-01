City of Glenn Heights Animal Shelter Has Pigs, Peacocks & More

Facebook

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Animal Shelter is home to a menagerie of animals in need of a good home.

The City’s Animal Control Officer (ACO), Danielle Reed, recently came onboard after one-and-a-half years in the City of Mesquite as an ACO. She also has four years of experience as a dog trainer.

Reed, a Glenn Heights resident, said she has a love for animals and is “passionate about animal care and welfare.”

“The goal of Glenn Heights Animal Control is to return lost pets to their owners, public safety, and finding new homes for animals in need of a good home,” said Deputy Police Chief Nick Bristow.

Reed’s recent arrival is geared to do just that and those in Glenn Heights and the surrounding area are encouraged to adopt their next four-legged family member from the shelter.

Currently, the Glenn Heights Animal Shelter has five dogs, one domesticated rabbit, and one cat available for adoption.

Recently, the animal shelter was home to a male Yorkshire pig and a female peacock, both been adopted.

About the City of Glenn Heights: The City of Glenn Heights was incorporated in 1969 and is located along IH-35 East. A hospitable, business friendly and rapidly growing community divided between- Dallas and Ellis counties, Glenn Heights has a total area of 7.2 sq. miles.