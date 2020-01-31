City Of Duncanville Sponsors Census Poster Contest

Duncanville & Census 2020 Hosts Census Poster Contest

Duncanville- The Census 2020 Complete Count Committee and the City of Duncanville are sponsoring a poster contest to engage students in a discussion about the Census. The accurate counting of all people affects the entire community, and involving children in the process helps them understand the Census and its importance in our everyday lives. The Census 2020 Student Poster Contest is open to all Public, Private and Homeschooled students in grade categories K-5 and 6 – 12 living or attending a school in the Duncanville city limits.

Poster Theme: Middle & High School Students Theme: “Count Me”

Poster Theme: Kindergarten – 5th Grade Students Theme: “Count Me Too”

Entry Deadline: Friday, February 28, 2020

Posters must have a positive visual and verbal message and illustrate this year’s theme. Any two-dimensional medium may be used (crayon, paint, pencil, marker, photos, etc). Suggested Poster size is 11” x 17”. Student’s Registration Page MUST be attached to the back of the poster to qualify. Please complete both sections. No professional or copyrighted material or images.



Art, Science & Math Teachers, Guidance Counselors and Home School teachers are encouraged to use this contest as part of their curriculum. All students are urged to submit a poster. The winning posters will be used by the Duncanville Census 2020 Complete Count Committee through the campaign in various avenues to promote the mission.

Posters judged in two categories

Two categories: Best Message and Most Creative

Posters can be mailed or dropped off at City Hall at 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, before 5:00 pm on the deadline. Winners and Duncanville ISD will be notified by email and invited to a City Council meeting for recognition, date TBA. Questions about the poster contest should be directed to Chasidy Allen Benson at callen@duncanville.com or 972-707-3871.

Additionally,the U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count. Check the 2020 Census website for available positions.

