City of DeSoto RFP WEBSITE DESIGN AND HOSTING SERVICES

CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP 2022-005

RELEASE DATE:

March 16, 2022

DUE DATE: April 5, 2022 at 1:30 P.M.

Bid Title: WEBSITE DESIGN AND HOSTING SERVICES

The City of DeSoto, Texas, is accepting sealed proposals for Website Design and Hosting Services for the Information Technology Department.

Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 1:30 P.M. on Wednesday, April 5, 2022.

Proposals will be opened and firm names read out loud at 2:00 P.M. Any proposal received after 1:30P.M. On April 5, 2022, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.

Statement of Work and other proposal documents can be downloaded from www.publicpurchase.com or requested from the Purchasing Division via email [email protected] The City is not responsible for any vendor’s cost associated with the preparation of bid documents.

The City of DeSoto reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or part, to waive any informality in any proposal or accept proposals which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of DeSoto.