CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Z-1497-23

The City of DeSoto City Council will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1497-23 to amend Planned Development-145 (PD-145) zoning district to align with the proposed 2023 Master Plan for the Nance Farm historic site. The property consists of 2.06 acres of land legally described as being Lot 12, Block 15 in the Meadow Brook Estates (1325 Greenbrook Drive). The applicant and property owner is the City of DeSoto.

The public hearing before the City Council will be conducted on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Asunto Z-1497-23

El Concejo Municipal de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar el Caso de Zonificación Z-1497-23 para enmendar el distrito de zonificación de Desarrollo Planificado-145 (PD-145) para alinearlo con el Plan Maestro 2023 propuesto para el sitio histórico de Nance Farm. La propiedad consta de 2.06 acres de tierra legalmente descrita como Lote 12, Bloque 15 en Meadow Brook Estates (1325 Greenbrook Drive). El solicitante y propietario de la propiedad es la Ciudad de DeSoto. La audiencia pública ante el Concejo Municipal se llevará a cabo el martes 5 de septiembre de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-andMinutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is

wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which the City Council will hear this case.