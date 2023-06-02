Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – CEDAR HILL FIRE STATION #212

The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting proposals for Fire Station #212 Renovations. Responses (electric submission only) will be accepted until 9:00 A.M. (Central) on Friday, June 23, 2023, The Solicitations may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-

Opportunities.

Questions regarding the solicitation shall be directed (in writing) via email to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Department, at purchasing@cedarhilltx.com. There is a MANDATORY meeting on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Fire Station #212 (address: 1098 South Clark Road, Cedar Hill, Texas, 75104) @ 10:00 AM (Central).