“Christmas on the Farm” With Jill Wagner & Family to Honor Nurse Serving Veterans

NEW YORK, NY – November 11, 2024 – Great American Family announced, “Christmas on the Farm with Jill Wagner & Family,” an Original Special starring, Jill Wagner (Christmas Under the Northern Lights, Bringing Christmas Home, A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, “Lioness”) and beloved husband David Lemanowicz, an active member of United States Army Reserves, (Executive Producer, “Lioness”) will premiere on the network, Monday, December 23 (8 p.m. ET).

Viewers are invited to join Jill and David as they celebrate the true meaning of Christmas: cutting and trimming the holiday tree, gathering for Christmas dinner, and a candlelight service at the restored chapel on the farm. Jill’s military heritage has given her lasting appreciation for being close to loved ones and lifting those in need especially during the holidays.

As “Silent Night” is sung around the dinner table, a family is welcomed to the table

who lost everything in Hurricane Helene. To the family’s surprise, the community of Tellico Plains, TN, has come together with gifts that will help Makayla, TaMarcus, and their two sons on the road to recovery. Makayla works at the VA Hospital in North Carolina and has spent her entire career caring for veterans and their families.

“Great American is the home for faith, family, and country,” said Bill Abbott, President &;

CEO, Great American Media. “At Christmas, we remember our brave military men and women deployed around the world and we thank them and their families for the sacrifices they make every day for all of us,” Abbott concluded. Great American Christmas, Christmas as it is meant to be, continues with new original movies and specials through New Year’s Day.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

Great American Family is America’s premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network’s signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands.

