Cheers To Liqueur-Crafted Low ABV Cocktail Recipes

Hey there, fellow cocktail connoisseurs! Let’s talk about keeping things light and tasty with some lower ABV drinks. So, you know how sometimes you want to enjoy a nice drink without feeling like you’ve been hit by a freight train afterward?  Liqueurs are the answer!

Now, you might’ve heard of big names like Disaronno, Sorel, and Tia Maria. These liqueur legends are here to save the day when you’re in the mood for something flavorful but not too heavy on the alcohol. They’re like the superheroes of the cocktail world!

Picture this: liqueurs have been hanging around for ages, probably since the caveman days (okay, maybe not that far back, but close!). Some folks say they even have roots in ancient herbal medicines. Imagine finding a bottle of Disaronno in an Egyptian tomb – talk about a timeless flavor!

So, what makes liqueurs so special? Well, they’re like the spice rack of the booze world, offering a burst of flavor in every sip. From zesty citrus to rich coffee and everything in between, there’s a liqueur for every taste bud out there. Plus, they usually pack a punch of around 15-30% ABV, making them perfect for mixing up some magic in your glass.

 

You get all the depth and complexity of a classic cocktail, but with a lower alcohol content. So, you can sip and savor without worrying about getting too buzzed too quickly. Win-win! Cheers to flavorful drinks and good times without the heavy hangover!

Disaronno Fizz

A low-alcohol drink with a distinct character. The original taste and unmistakable aroma of Disaronno are combined with fizzy soda bubbles and lemon juice for a refreshing and thirst-quenching cocktail.

 

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Disaronno Originale
.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Top with Club Soda

Garnish: lemon Peel

Directions: Add Disaronno Originale and Fresh Lemon Juice to a white wine glass/spritz glass filled with ice. Top with Club Soda and garnish with a Lemon Peel.

Sorel Hibiscus Mule

hibiscus mule with Sorel bottle

A fruity, yet delicious twist on the vodka mule. Bringing the best out of Sorel’s Caribbean roots and the always reliable ginger beer. A cocktail that packs a flavor punch, without the high alcohol content.

 

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Sorel Liqueur
.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Top with Ginger Beer

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Directions: Add Sorel and Fresh Lime Juice into a highball glass filled with ice, Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lime wheel.

Tia Tonic

Tia Maria bottle with cocktail and tonic bottle

 

A delicious, low abv twist to a classic tonic forward cocktail.

 

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tia Maria
2.5 oz Tonic Water
Grapefruit or Lemon
Ice

Directions: Simply combine the Tia Maria with tonic water over ice, and garnish with a twist of grapefruit or lemon peel for a quick and easy cocktail combination with a fizz.

 

 

