Chad Everett King November’s Most Wanted Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chad Everett King is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $6,000 during November if the tip is received this month.

Chad Everett King, 34, of El Paso, has been wanted since December 2022, when multiple arrest warrants were issued out of El Paso County for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping – sexual abuse and six counts of aggravated sexual assault.

In November 2018, King was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and subsequently received two 3-year sentences in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility to be served concurrently. King was discharged from TDCJ custody in March 2021. He also has a criminal history in Missouri consisting of multiple arrests for robbery.

King is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, right forearm, and both wrists. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view King’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 37 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $88,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.