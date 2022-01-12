Celebration of Life held for Grand Prairie retired K9 Bullet

Facebook

Bullet Will Be Missed

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie Police Department held a Farewell Tribute for beloved retired 13-year-old Belgian Malinois K9 Bullet this past Sunday. Bullet (also known as Walter) passed away after being rushed to the vet and needing emergency surgery in October.

“During the surgery it was determined he had a tumor in his stomach that had torn a hole in his stomach and was allowing air all around his organs,” said Chelsea Kretz, Grand Prairie Police Department Public Information Officer. “After careful consideration and talking with the amazing veterinarians, his family felt it would be best to not wake Bullet up.”

Bullet had dutifully served with the Grand Prairie Police Department for eight years until he retired in December of 2019.

“Bullet was not just a good cop; he was part of our family. He served our community with distinction and earned a place in retirement,” Grand Prairie Chief of Police Daniel Scesney. “Losing Bullet to illness is difficult for us all and he will be missed.”

Celebration of Life

The Celebration of Life was held at the Firehouse Gastro Park in Grand Prairie. Many in attendance were reminded of a story from 2017 regarding the Korean War Veteran Calvin Brundrett who donated bulletproof vests worth $3,500 to ensure that the Grand Prairie Police K9 Unit had protection in the field.

Brundrett’s daughter Jeanine Walker was present in honor of her father at the Celebration of Life as was K9 Bullet’s handler Officer Lance Montee who said “In my 17 years of working canines, Canine Bullet was by far the best dog I had the pleasure of training and working with. He had a light switch that I was able to turn on and turn off without any hesitation. He could bite a bad guy and afterwards he could go and play ball with that same person. Bullet was just an amazing dog.”

Bullet’s Achievements

A few of Bullet’s most memorable moments with the police force included his involvement in 163 suspect apprehensions. One hundred and thirty three of those apprehensions were without bites. The narcotics he confiscated included Meth – 113b lbs. worth more than $1 million, Cocaine – 8 lbs. worth $4 million and Marijuana – 56 lbs. worth $281,000.

Bullet was a dual purpose canine. He was trained in the odors of Marihuana, Cocaine, Heroin and Methamphetamines. In addition, he was trained to track people and apprehend them if needed.

He came to the Grand Prairie Police Department from Holland. At the age of one-and-a-half years old, he was purchased from Hill Country Dog Center in south Texas.

The Grand Prairie PD has three full-time K9 Unit dogs and K9 handlers trained in narcotics and search and rescue.

K9 Units Make Law Enforcement Jobs a Little Bit Easier

“Without K9’s our jobs as police officers would be a bit more difficult. They are amazing assets to have,” concluded Montee. “Canine Bullet lived with my family and I and became a part of our family. He had a kennel outside but after he retired my wife gave the approval for him to stay inside. He loved retirement and played ball every day either with my neighbors or myself. He’ll be missed by everyone that had the opportunity of meeting him and even more so by my family and I.”

Officer Montee asks that any donations be directed to the K-9 Unit at www.grandprairiepolice.org/donate with the title “K9 Unit” or “Bullet.”

K9 Bullet – End of Watch: October 22, 2021