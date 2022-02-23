Cedar Hill Public Hearings Cases Z-424-2022, 425-2022, & PD 407-2021

Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and locations stated in this notice:

Case No. Z-424-2022 – An amendment to Chapter 23 entitled “Zoning”, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas pertaining to references to the Comprehensive Plan.

Case No. Z-425-2022 – Adoption of the 2022 Comprehensive Plan – Cedar Hill

Next: Preserving the Past, Cultivating the Future.

Case No. PD-407-2021 – An application for a change in zoning from “LR” (Local Retail) to “PD” (Planned Development District) for attached single-family residential (townhouses) on approximately 25.96 acres, generally located south of the southeast corner of West Wintergreen Road and Highway 67, with the approximate address being in the 1400 Block of North J. Elmer Weaver Freeway.

Applicant: Kyle Joyce, Jabez Development, LP

Representative: Jason Frey, BGE, Inc.

Property Owner: P.T. Swamy, Ganapathy, LTD.

PUBLIC HEARING

PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

March 15, 2022

6:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100 Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY COUNCIL

March 22, 2022

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm. 285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100 Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.