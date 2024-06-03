Cedar Hill Names New City Manager, Melissa Valadez-Cummings

Facebook

Cedar Hill, Texas – On May 28, the Cedar Hill City Council named Melissa Valadez-Cummings as its next city manager in a unanimous vote. Valadez-Cummings has served the City of Cedar Hill for more than 20 years, most recently as deputy city manager.

“It has been an extreme honor and privilege to serve the community that I love so much and to work alongside such an amazing team,” Valadez-Cummings said. “My time in Cedar Hill has been rewarding and heartwarming. I am excited to serve the community as Cedar Hill’s next city manager.”

Over the course of her career at the City of Cedar Hill, Valadez-Cummings has overseen numerous strategic initiatives and departments. In her role as deputy city manager, she led the implementation of the City’s 2017 bond program, which authorized $45 million in parks renovations, street and drainage improvements, an outdoor aquatics facility and a new public library and signature park. Valadez-Cummings has also been a champion of Cedar Hill’s sustainability efforts, securing more than two million dollars in grants for citywide green projects.

“Melissa is a proven leader who has played an important role in every major milestone in Cedar Hill in the last 20 years,” said Mayor Stephen Mason. “She has earned the confidence of the city council and staff to lead the organization as our next city manager.”

Valadez-Cummings is an ICMA Certified Public Manager through the International City Managers Association and an alumni of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executives in State and Local Government program. She is a 2007 graduate of the Senior Executive Institute (SEI) of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia and a 2008 graduate of the Leadership ICMA program. Valadez-Cummings is an active member of the International City Management Association (ICMA), the Texas City Management Association (TCMA) and the North Texas City Management Association (NTCMA). Valadez-Cummings earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University and holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas, where she serves on the alumni board of the renowned KU MPA City Management focused program.

Current City Manager Greg Porter will step down from his role on July 31, after 37 years of service to the City. Valadez-Cummings’ first day will be August 1.