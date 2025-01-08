Cedar Hill ISD CANCELS Classes 1/9 & 1/10

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Cedar Hill ISD will be closed ​Thursday and Friday, January 9th and 10th due to expected inclement weather affecting the area. There will be no classes, all buildings will be closed and ​activities will be canceled.

Essential district personnel such as maintenance and custodial staff are asked to contact their direct supervisor for further information.

****Athletics Information****

The CHHS Varsity Girls soccer tournament scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

The boys’ soccer tournament scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Allen has also been canceled. The boys’ Varsity and JV1 soccer teams are tentatively scheduled to play on Saturday, with the time to be determined.

The CHISD Athletics Department is working with UIL to reschedule the girls’ and boys’ basketball game against Mesquite Horn. An announcement will be made once a date and time has been determined