Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees Approve Salary Adjustment, Stipend

3% Salary Adjustment Approved

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees approved two proposals at Monday’s Board Meeting aimed at rewarding employees for their dedication and commitment during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Board approved a three percent salary adjustment for auxiliary employees and a reliability stipend for all Longhorn Staff.

“The Board is very appreciative of all the CHISD Employees,” CHISD Board President Cheryl Wesley said. “We can never thank them enough for everything they do for our scholars. After looking at several proposals, the Trustees decided to move forward on this plan to reward our employees.”

The three percent increase for auxiliary employees impacts custodial, maintenance, food service and tech support staff – from the midpoint of pay grades 2 through 7 as listed in the compensation manual. The minimum hourly rates will be adjusted to reflect the change and remain competitive. The total cost is approximately $106,636.

Years of experience are determined based on continuous service working at Cedar Hill ISD. The stipend is a one-time payroll cost of approximately $428,488.

· 0-4 years $300

· 5-9 years $500

· 10+ years $700

Staff will receive the stipend in November, district officials plan to hand deliver checks to the staff members prior to the Thanksgiving break.

