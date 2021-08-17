Cedar Hill Cross Country To Open Season on Friday at Kennedale

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Cedar Hill Cross Country Team Going The Distance

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill head boys & girls cross country coach Katherine Neale said the program’s distance runners will have a great deal of preparation before the District 6A-11 Meet in October.

“We hope for every athlete to improve, so they can get to where they need to be,” Neale said. “We have an especially young program this season.”

Neale was the boys head cross country coach last season and was recently named girls head cross country coach.

The team has 20 scholar-athletes in the program now and will open the season on Friday at the Kennedale Wildcat Run in Kennedale – 11 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

This will be the Longhorns first time competing in August since 2019, since last season’s first meet was postponed until September due to COVID-19.

Senior Pierre Anderson and sophomore Bruce Turner lead the CHHS Boys among returning varsity runners. Cameron Haynes run junior varsity last year as a sophomore.

On the girls side, senior captain Fifi Johnson leads the way, along with sophomore Zyire Levy.

Rebuilding A Solid Program

“Our program is rebuilding in a good way,” Neale said. “We have kids who want to be here, and they enjoy distance running.”

The program trains at Virginia Weaver Park and does interval training. They also train at the Longhorn Stadium Track and do regular runs from CHHS to the Collegiate High School campus.

Several members of the program attend Collegiate High School.

Neale hopes that the middle school cross country program at Bessie Coleman and Permenter, respectively, will help build a foundation for the program at the high school level.

After Kennedale, the Longhorns will travel to Hillsboro on August 27, followed by Midlothian on September 2, North Crowley on September 10, Mansfield on September 17, Benbrook on September 24 and back to Mansfield on October 1.

The 6A-11 District Meet, which was held at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie last season, is to be determined, in terms of a date and a location this year.