Cavender’s Boot City Begins Wildfire Relief Campaign Benefiting the Working Ranch Cowboys Association Disaster Fund

Cavender’s Boot City is partnering with the Working Ranch Cowboys Association by accepting donations to help victims of the recent wildfires at all the chain’s 100 locations in 15 states and at https://www.cavenders.com/.

In February, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the largest wildfire in Texas history, scorched more than 1 million acres across Texas and Oklahoma, significantly impacting ranches, livestock, and livelihoods. It now ranks as the second-largest wildfire in U.S. history. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties in response.

Cavender’s is accepting donations of $1, $5, $10, and $20 to support the Working Ranch Cowboys Association’s Foundation National Disaster Relief Fund. The WRCA’s Foundation Mission is to provide financial assistance to working ranch cowboys and their family members. All the donations collected will be donated to the WRCA.

“Many of the ranchers affected from the February and March 2024 fires were also hit from the fires of 2017.

Many have also had hardships with drought. This lifestyle can try you on a normal year even without natural disasters. The grass loss alone will take up to two years to come back and then these ranches need time to get fences back in working order before cattle can be restocked,” says Leman Wall WRCA Association Manager.

Cavender’s is proud to support this initiative. We believe this lifestyle is core to who our customers are, and many others in this country would love to help where they can. This is a small way that we can help preserve and protect this important part of our heritage and culture.

Operating several working ranches in Texas and Oklahoma with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle, the Cavender family lives a Western lifestyle. Whether you order online or visit us in-store at any location, you are guaranteed to find the best products on the market and helpful, knowledgeable people to guide you through your purchase process. When customers visit their local Cavender’s store, they can expect an authentic Western shopping experience.

About the WRCA

The Working Ranch Cowboys Association promotes ranching on a national and international level to preserve the lifestyle of the working cowboy. The WRCA produces the World Championship Ranch Rodeo as a means to showcase the skills of the working ranch cowboy and to raise funds for the WRCA Foundation. For more information about the Working Ranch Cowboy Association, visit www.wrca.org.

About Cavender’s

The western wear retailer is known for its large selection of handcrafted western boots and carries hats, shirts, jeans, dresses, belts, and western accent accessories. Investing in top name brands in all their stores and online, customers can expect to see labels such as Ariat, Wrangler, Resistol, Stetson, Justin, Hooey, Rock & Roll Denim, Red Dirt Hat Co., Old Gringo, and Corral. Many of these well-known brands offer both boots and apparel for men, women and children, offering a fit for everyone. Cavender’s takes pride in its very own line, which includes Rockin C, Rafter C, and JRC & Sons brands. Cavender’s has become the leading western store for the American South and Southwest.

Cavender’s is truly a family operation, founded by James R. Cavender and his wife, Patricia in 1965. Today, Joe Cavender, serves as the president on the company, Mike Cavender is the Vice President of Real Estate, and Clay Cavender serves as the Vice President of Merchandising. History plays an important part in Cavender’s Culture and Values. When visiting a Cavender’s store, notice the pictures of the family, their ranch, and history that will be displayed throughout the store.