Easter Brunches in North Texas, Part 2

We’ve rounded up a few more Easter brunches for those still searching for family fun on Easter Sunday March 31. So many options, so little time, so better make those reservations soon!

Pyramid Restaurant at Fairmont Dallas

The Pyramid Restaurant and Bar at Fairmont Dallas invites guests to an exquisite a la carte brunch on Easter Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. Guests will enjoy the spirit of the season with live music and Easter-themed décor featuring blooming florals, charming bunnies, and Easter eggs. The menu features a variety of springtime dishes including: Buttermilk Pancakes with Vanilla Spiced Ricotta and Coulis $18; Eggs Benedict with Gougeres, Texas Crawfish, and Hollandaise $24; and Red Velvet Waffles with Pickle Brined Fried Chicken $26.

For festive sips, guests will enjoy cocktails from a live bar station including: Easter Spritz with St-Germain, Mint, Prosecco, Chilled Soda Water, garnished with mint and lemon; and a Lavender Margarita. Visit pyramidroom.com.

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection in Fort Worth invites guests to sweeten up their Easter by joining their Bricks and Horses Pastry Chef Laura Cottler for a cookie decorating class. Easter brunch at Bricks and Horses features a delectable spread of seasonal delights, from savory classics to sweet treats. For information or reservations please visit //aubergeresorts.com/bowiehouse/.

La Madeleine DFW

French country cafe La Madeleine Dallas-Fort Worth locations are bringing back limited-time spring desserts, pastries and Easter family bundle menu items. Available now-March 31, the Easter Feast bundle feeds 4-8 guests, starting at $69.99 for a great pickup option for families and friends to celebrate Easter.

The “Feaster” includes: Applewood-smoked ham, Red-Skinned Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans Almandine, Creamy Wild Mushroom Sauce, Sea Salt Baguettes, Caesar salad, and a gallon of Iced Tea. In addition, spring bakery favorites are returning and available March 20-July 31. Lemon Poppyseed Muffin; Lemon White Chocolate Chunk Cookie; Carrot Cakes, and Blueberry & Lemon Danish are featured at all La Madeleine locations in North Texas.

Easter Brunch at Black Agave

Mercer Boardwalk’s new ‘Mex-Tex’ restaurant Black Agave is celebrating Easter with a special brunch on March 31. Guests can also try cascarones, cocktail flights and Mexican takes on brunch items. including Chicken Chilaquiles, Enchiladas Divorsiadas, or Guisada Sopes Benedicts .Bar specials include Margarita or Mimosa Flights for $12.99 each, and a carafe of Sangria for $9.99.

Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Black Agave is located at 1980 LBJ Freeway in Farmers Branch. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit blackagavetx.com.

Coupes Brunch Menu

Coupes is offering a new brunch menu created by Chef Diana Zamora for Easter. Highlights include starters like Amanda’s Pomme Frites, Gougeres, and Deviled Eggs and Caviar. Entrees include standouts such as Brioche French Toast; Crepes with a sweet Fromage blanc, raspberries, Parisian chocolate sauce, and vanilla chantilly; and a Croque Madame with a house made brioche, rosemary ham, gruyere, bechamel, and topped with sunny side up egg. For Easter Sunday only, the menu will include Hot Cross Buns and a Lobster Benedict.

Coupes offers over a dozen champagnes and sparkling wines by the glass and 50 labels by the bottle designed for everyday celebrations and conversation. On Sundays, guests can also take advantage of 50% off all bottles priced at $150 and under. Coupes is located at The Shops at Highland Park; visit coupesdallas.com for more information.

Meso Maya for Easter Brunch

Enjoy an early Spring brunch in celebration of Easter Sunday at Meso Maya and turn your feast into a fiesta of flavor with Chef Nico’s brunch favorites, including: Croque Señor: sliced ham, chihuahua style cheese & avocado sandwich, made with Mexican pan dulce, topped with two sunny side up eggs & roasted tomato broth. Mexican Toast: egg battered Mexican pan dulce, vanilla cream cheese, strawberries, blueberries, caramelized bananas, drizzled with piloncillo cinnamon syrup; and an Avocado Margarita: fresh muddled avocado, freshly squeezed pineapple & lime juices, Cointreau, casa noble tequila blanco are also featured items. For more information please visit mesomayo.com.

Truluck’s invites us to enjoy their regular fresh seafood menu with Florida Stone Crab claws, Miso-glazed Seabass, New England Sea Scallops and more for Easter Sunday. A special kids menu will also be offered March 31. Hours of Operation for Easter Sunday are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made through Open Table.

All locations will showcase a specialty cocktail called Spring Fling ($17), a twist on a Margarita, served March 29-31 in celebration of the Easter holiday.