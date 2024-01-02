Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Is The Featured Blizzard of The Month In January

Facebook

BEDFORD, Texas (January 2, 2024) – A delicious new Blizzard® Treat is the perfect way to kick off the new year. The Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat will be in DQ® restaurants in Texas in January. For a limited time, fans can enjoy creamy cheesecake pieces and fudge-covered salty caramel pieces blended with our world-famous soft serve.

Stoke up the fire and curl up under a warm blanket with a sweet treat that blends salty and sweet flavors into a smooth and crunchy indulgence.

Perfect for dine-in, take-out or delivery where available, the Caramel Cheesecake Blizzard Treat is only available through the end of January while supplies last at DQ restaurants in Texas.

Fans can order all their favorite Treats and Eats through the DQ Texas mobile app. Sign up for the “Best Treats & Eats in Texas,” learn about great deals and earn rewards. New users receive a free Blizzard Treat (any size) or a Hungr-Buster® just for signing up.

For more than 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.