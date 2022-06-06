“Cabaret” in Concert Presented by Lyric Stage

Facebook

“Cabaret” in Concert is presented by Lyric Stage June 9-12 at the historic Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas. General admission tickets are $38, available now at TicketDFW.com or by calling 214-871-5000.

“Cabaret” is set in Berlin as the 1920s draw to a close, and focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. The musical explores the dark and tumultuous life in Germany as the Third Reich ascends to power. The original Broadway production of Cabaret won eight Tony Awards® in 1967, including Best Musical and Best Score. Their original cast recording also won a Grammy Award(R).

Cabaret Creative Team

With a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. Music and lyrics for the show are by the award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb. The 1972 film adaptation was directed by Bob Fosse, and starred Liza Minelli and Joel Grey. The film won eight Academy Awards®, and the 1998 Broadway Revival, starring Alan Cumming and Natasha Richardson, won four Tony Awards®, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Lyric Stage’s production of the 1998 Version of Cabaret is directed and choreographed by Penny Ayn Maas with Ania Lyons as Assistant Choreographer. Music Director Vonda K. Bowling leads the 12-piece, all-female, live orchestra with Bruce Greer as Musical Supervisor. Lighting Design is by Scott Guenther, Sound Design & Engineering by Jorge Guerra, Costume Design & Coordination by Megan A. Liles, with D’Mariel Jones Assistant Costume Coordinator.

Props Coordination is by Christopher J. Deaton and Jenny Dang. Stage Management is by Maddie Collins, Jenny Dang, and Tanvi Sutaria. CABARET is produced by Lyric Stage Producer Catherine Carpenter Cox and Lyric Stage Executive Artistic Director Christopher J. Deaton. Lyric Stage Founder Steven Jones serves as the Consulting Producer.

Lyric Stage Orchestra

Orchestra members are Rachel Bundy on Violin, Hollie Dzierzanowski on Viola, Nini Rubiano on Cello, Beth McPherson on Bass, Kristen Thompson on Reed 1 (Clarinet, Alto Sax), Christy Springer on Reed 2 (Clarinet, Tenor Sax), Catherine Conlin on Reed 3 (Tenor Sax, Clarinet), Emma Cook on Trumpet, Julie Gray on Trombone, Ashley Westgate on Percussion, and Vicky Nooe on Synthesizer/Keyboard, and Music Director/Conductor Vonda K. Bowling on Piano.

This fully-staged concert production of Cabaret boasts an entirely local cast of 22 singer/actors. The company is led by Christopher J. Deaton as the Emcee and Catherine Carpenter Cox as Sally Bowles. Preston Page is Clifford Bradshaw, Barbara Catrett is Fräulein Schneider, and David Fenley is Herr Schultz. Additional cast members are Aaron C. White, Caroline Rivera, Greg Hullett, Abi Abel, Tychelle Bearden, D’Mariel Jones, Thi Le, Laura Lites, Ania Lyons, Elise Mendoza, Anthony J. Ortega, Sienna Riehle, and André Pernell Williams. Presley Duyck, Grace Moore, Alexa Morgan, and Danny Vanegas are Understudies for various roles.

Cabaret in Concert

All performances of Cabaret in Concert are held at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm Street in Dallas. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Lyric Stage is a Dallas-based 501c3 nonprofit professional musical theatre company, established in 1993 by Founding Producer Steven Jones with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its 25+ year history, Founder Jones honored Lyric Stage’s mission by producing 125 productions, including 21 world-premiere musicals and two Off-Broadway shows. Lyric Stage has honored excellence in local, high school musical theatre since 2010 by sponsoring The Schmidt & Jones Awards.

Producers Catherine Carpenter-Cox and Christopher J. Deaton will continue to uphold Lyric Stage’s mission by looking for ways to evolve and grow in the ever-changing landscape of the arts.

For more information, please visit lyricstage.org.