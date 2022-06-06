Facebook

Sickle Cell Blood Drive on Friday, June 17 In DeSoto

On behalf of the American Red Cross, City of DeSoto, DeSoto Police Department and DeSoto Fire Rescue, we’d like to invite you to come and support sickle cell disease by donating blood at the DeSoto Battle of the Badges: Sickle Cell Blood Drive on Friday, June 17 from 9 am to 5 pm.

There are two locations where you can donate: the DeSoto Public Library at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road from 9 am to 2:30 pm or the DeSoto Fire Station 2 at 206 S. Parks Drive from 11 am to 5 pm.

Sickle cell disease disproportionately impacts the Black community, which is why it’s very important for the Black community to donate blood. In the United States, the American Red Cross estimates 100,000 people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds have sickle cell disease, with the majority being of African descent

From the American Red Cross: “The disease causes red blood cells to harden and form a C-shape (like a sickle). When hardened, the cells can get caught in blood vessels and cause serious complications for patients. These complications can include severe pain, respiratory conditions, organ failure, and even stroke.”

People with sickle cell disease have red blood cells that contain mostly hemoglobin S, an abnormal hemoglobin type. These red blood cells are stiff, distorted in shape (like a sickle) and sometimes block small blood vessels.

This is what causes the complications of sickle cell disease and why blood transfusions from people with healthy red blood cells can help.

You can’t catch sickle cell disease, but for patients born with it, there is currently no widely used cure.

In order to participate, schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org

and entering the sponsor code “DeSotoBOB”

Donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card via email and an American Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

Barbecue food, snacks and drinks will be provided!