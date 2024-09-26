Buckle and Spring Step Shoes Now Open At Tanger Outlets Fort Worth

Facebook

Tarrant County shopping destination showcases new footwear and apparel options with opening of Buckle and Spring Step Shoes; Ulta set to open later this summer

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 2, 2024) – Tanger Outlets Fort Worth announces two new additions to its growing lineup of retailers. National apparel brand Buckle is set to join the roster this fall, and family-owned footwear brand Spring Step Shoes recently opened at the center. The popular stores bring even more stylish options to the open-air shopping destination, following the recent openings of Rally House and Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop, as well as the renovations and relocations of LOFT and lululemon. A newly renovated Coach is also open in a fresh space, and Ulta Beauty is coming to the center soon.

Offering a unique mix of on-trend clothing, shoes and accessories, Buckle caters to style conscious men and women who seek to express their individuality through fashion. Opening this fall in a 5,000-square-foot location across from Old Navy, Buckle carries a wide selection of fits, styles and finishes from top denim brands and exclusive-to-Buckle denim label brands such as BKE, Buckle Black and Outpost Makers. The retailer is known for creating the most enjoyable shopping experience possible for their guests with services like free hemming, gift packaging, personal styling and more.

Now open in a 2,400-square-foot location across from Nike, the family-owned Spring Step Shoes offers customers an exquisite collection of footwear for men and women. The Spring Step collections are designed with the quality and craftsmanship of true European tradition. For more than 30 years, the Pompano Beach-based brand has combined quality, comfort and technology to create stylish shoes for every occasion.

“At Tanger Fort Worth, we continue to add brands that our shoppers want,” said Holly Conner, Marketing Director at Tanger Fort Worth. “With so many new stores opening at the center, we invite the community to come visit this summer and check out the elevated experience with all the latest styles to shop at the best value.”

Pepper Palace and Go! Calendars have also recently opened in relocated spaces at the center. Pepper Place is now located in a 2,980-square-foot space near Michael Kors, and Go! Calendars Toys & Games is located near Under Armour in a 6,500-square-foot store.