Brown-Forman Announces New Global Brand Ambassador for Tequila

Louisville, KY – Tequila Herradura, one of the most historic and renowned tequila producers in the world, announces the appointment of William Brooks to Global Brand Ambassador.

Born in England with family ties to Mexico and the U.S., Brooks has called the spirits industry home since graduating from Johnson & Wales University. Over the course of his career, Brooks has worked with acclaimed brands such as Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve in addition to Tequila Herradura and el Jimador. He led tequila education in the agave industry for Brown-Forman Texas, managing meaningful industry events and developing cocktail programs for accounts around the region before taking on the role of Global Ambassador for el Jimador and Herradura.

“I am delighted to bring my passion for agave and love of cocktails to one of the most extraordinary tequila brands in the world,” says Brooks. “Having called Mexico a second home for many years, I can’t wait to continue telling the amazing story of Herradura from Amatitán to everyone.”

In this role, Brooks will be sharing the incredible stories of the Horseshoe as well Herradura’s authentic and historic role in the tequila industry for over 150 years. He is developing meaningful industry based programs and events that allow the brand to connect and collaborate with modern hospitality professionals across the world. Simultaneously reintroducing Herradura to established tequila lovers and those who have a new found love for tequila. Brooks says his goal is to not only share this legendary brand with more people but to support those in the industry who work everyday to move the spirits and beverage alcohol industry in a creative and positive direction.

About Tequila Herradura:

Tequila Herradura is an ultra-premium 100% agave tequila crafted by Casa Herradura using traditional production methods such as the most mature blue agave, clay ovens and fermenting naturally with wild yeast. Only naturally occurring airborne yeast produced by the agave plantations and fruit trees surrounding the distillery influence the fermentation process. Casa Herradura is one of Mexico’s most historic and renowned tequila producers. Casa Herradura has been hand harvesting, producing and estate bottling fine tequilas from the small town of Amatitán, Jalisco since 1870. For more information, visit www.Herradura.com.