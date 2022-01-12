Beware: COVID-19 Testing Scams On The Rise

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(Fort Worth, TX) – Warning: As cases of COVID-19 continue spiking, watch out if you’re

among the many seeking tests.

Fake testing sites have popped up across the country and some scammers are asking for

credit card and social security numbers – and they never provide test results.

“Be careful,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said. “Research the

facilities before you go and make sure it’s a valid testing site.”

The Better Business Bureau and Federal Bureau of Investigation are among the agencies

that have put out warnings, urging people to be careful when getting tested at pop up

sites and when buying at-home test kits.

“Scarcity often leads to potential scams for a product that doesn’t exist, the compromise of

personal identifiable information, or the increase of deceptive advertising,” the BBB

warning states.

Anyone caught fraudulently gathering personal information such as credit card or social

security numbers faces a variety of charges.

If there are less than five items of personal information gathered, the offender faces a

state jail felony which carries a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to $10,000. If

there are more than 50 items of personal information gathered, they face a first-degree

felony which carries a prison term of five to 99 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Protect yourself: