Best Southwest Police Blotter: February 17 to March 3, 2019

Glenn Heights

Payton, Paxton was arrested on charges of Assault by Strangulation on 2/9/19

McNeal, Thomas Laquavion was arrested on charges of Assault by Strangulation on 2/12/19

Jordan, La Tory was arrested on charges of Injury to a Child on 2/18/19

Taylor, Zareia was arrested on charges of Assault F/V on 2/24/19

Cedar Hill

Perez, Jason Torres was arrested on charges of Unl Poss Firearm By Felon (F), at 200 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 02/19/2019.

White, Dolwin Devon was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 1419 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 02/20/2019.

Ennis, Gearald Lee was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/weapon (other Dang Weap), F (F), at 370 N Hwy 360, Mansfield, on 02/21/2019.

Ennis, Gearald Lee was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/weapon (other Dang Weap), F (F), at 370 N Hwy 360, Mansfield, on 02/21/2019.

Newman, Cedarius Tramine was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 424 Round Rock Dr, Cedar Hill, on 02/22/2019.

Jackson, Cameron Donte was arrested on charges of Unl Poss Firearm By Felon (F), at 401 Straus Rd, Cedar Hill, on 02/25/2019.

Ledezma-vizzuet, Jorge was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 02/25/2019.

Miles, Millard Lynn was arrested on charges of Grand Prairie- Aggravated Robbery, F (F), at 400 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 02/27/2019.

Cordoba, Kenneth was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g (all Others, barbiturates, benzdrine) (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 03/01/2019.

Harris, Correy Dashon was arrested on charges of Terroristic Threat Cause Fear Of Imminent Sbi, M (M), at 921 Applewood Dr, Cedar Hill, on 03/03/2019.

Lancaster

Nealey, Christine Nicole was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1916 Parkside Mews, Lancaster, on 02/18/2019.

Parker, Cody Wayne was arrested on charges of Burglary Fs (F), at 2000 E Belt Line Rd, Lancaster, on 02/20/2019.

Murphy, Coty James was arrested on charges of Burglary Fs (F), at 2000 E Belt Line Rd, Lancaster, on 02/20/2019.

Beaty, Ruben Renell was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F2 (F), at 1774 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 02/20/2019.

Davis, Eric Jermond was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F2 (F), at 729 Bahama Ln, Lancaster, on 02/21/2019.

Ivory, Freddie Lee was arrested on charges of Injury To A Child/elderly

Indiv/disabled Individual F3 (F), at 485 Rolling Hills Pl, Lancaster, on 02/22/2019.

Morris, Evan Deondre was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So (F), at 1500 W Belt Line Rd, Lancaster, on 02/24/2019.

Griffin, Martha Sueanne was arrested on charges of Manufacture Or Delivery Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F1 (F), at 3600 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 02/25/2019.

Thomas, Joe Sebastian was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Mb (M), at 4560 University Hills Blvd, Lancaster, on 02/26/2019.

Johnson, Keith was arrested on charges of Assault F3 (fv) (F), at 1750 N Interstate 35e Hwy, Lancaster, on 02/26/2019.

Harrell, Romel Altwan was arrested on charges of Injury To A Child/elderly Indiv/disabled Individual F3 (F), at 2925 Marsh Dr, Lancaster, on 02/26/2019.

Kiker, Shelben Shanae was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So (F), at 1400 Idlewild Ln, Lancaster, on 02/28/2019.

Thomas, Jerald D. was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 485 Rolling Hills Pl, Lancaster, on 03/01/2019.

Delley, Le`anthony Keathon was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1009 Badger Run, Lancaster, on 03/01/2019.

Harris, James Willie was arrested on charges of Dallas County So (F), at 3300 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 03/02/2019.

Walker, Antwon Deon was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So (F), at 1255 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 03/02/2019.

Reese, Gerald Wayne was arrested on charges of Terroristic Threat Ma (M), at 3019 Stonycroft Dr, Lancaster, on 03/02/2019.

Jackson, Demorio Demond was arrested on charges of Lancaster Pd (F), at 1753 Gentry St, Lancaster, on 03/03/2019.

Richardson, Amber Shade was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1326 Pennsylvania Ave, Lancaster, on 03/03/2019.

DeSoto

Martinez Pedraza, Hector Eduardo was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g (synthetic Narcotics,demerol,methadones) (F), at 800 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 02/19/2019.

Reed, Tiffany was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (synthetic Narcotics, demerol, mehtadones) (F), at 1100 Gracelane Dr, Desoto, on 02/19/2019.

Willis, Lebradford Shaquille was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g (all Others, barbiturates, benzdrine) (F), at 300 Alpine Dr, Desoto, on 02/20/2019.

Taylor, Corey was arrested on charges of Warrant Arrest – Outside Agency (F), at 730 W Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 02/20/2019.

Ollie, Marcus Lamont was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, M (M), at 1100 Graceland Dr, Desoto, on 02/21/2019.

Phillips, Ta Mia Aajahnee was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 121 Northgate Dr, Desoto, on 02/22/2019.

Willis, Anthony Terrell was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house Mem Impede

Breath/circulat (F), at 102 W Pleasant Run Rd, Desoto, on 02/23/2019.

Gardner, Michael Larrell was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 719 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 02/23/2019.

Davis, Christopher (B M, 29) Arrest on chrg of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family

Member (M), at 913 Ray Andra Dr, Desoto, on 02/23/2019.

Goldman, Jackie Rene was arrested on charges of Proh Substance/item In Corr/civ Com Facility (F), at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 02/24/2019.

Coleman, Jamar Lachanz was arrested on charges Dallas Co – Vio Protective Order Assault Fv – F1871864, F (F), at 1515 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 03/01/2019.

Mclain, Cleophus Siruanna was arrested on charges Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon (firearm), F (F), at 129 Shockley Ave, Desoto, on 03/01/2019.

Small, Melvin Lee was arrested on charges Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (synthetic Narcotics, demerol, mehtadones) (F), at 400 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 03/01/2019.

Cora, Mark A. (B M, 34) Arrest on chrg of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 400 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 03/01/2019.

Garcia Vasquez, Darwin Francisco was arrested on charges Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 104 Kelly Ln, Desoto, on 03/01/2019.

Campbell, Chaucer Martell was arrested on charges Out-nisi Poss Dangerous Drug-2c1802149, F (F), at 513 Mulberry Ln, Desoto, on 03/03/2019.

Duncanville

Hughes, Chad Anthony was arrested on charges Poss Cs Pg 1<1g (all others, barbuturates, benzedrine), F at 925 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 2/18/19

Reedy, DeKeithan Jamar Tykee Dallas So Co/Theft of Property 100>750, M at 700 Madrid Drive, Duncanville on 2/18/19

Willis-bailey, Marketh Dwayne was arrested on charges Man Del Cs G 1 <1g (Demerol, methadone, synthetic narcotics) F, at 711 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 2/19/19

Lamb, Deijaun Donte Leeandre was arrested on charges Assault Causes Bodily Injury, M at 200 Jellison Blvd., Duncanville on 2/20/19

Haynes, Rodney Isiah was arrested on charges Criminal Trespass, M at 914 Coventry Lane, Duncanville on 2/20/19

Stubblefield, Timothy LaShawn was arrested on charges Criminal Trespass, M at 822 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 2/22/19

Taylor, Melvin Lewis was arrested on charges Lancaster PD Wrt/Assault-threaten Bodily Injury, M at 899 E 120 Sr/n Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 2/23/19

Garza, Michael was arrested on charges Dso So Warrant /Insb/Poss Cs Pgi <1g, F at 111 Cedar Ridge Rd, Duncanville on 2/24/19

Avila, Esther Veronica was arrested on charges Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (synthetic Narcotics, Demerol, methadones), F at 800 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 2/24/19

Casarez, Ignacio Rafael was arrested on charges Hill Co So/Indictment/online Solicit of Minor, F at 400 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 2/25/19

Clemons, Megan Nicole was arrested on charges Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, M at 711 Camp Wisdom Rd, Duncanville on 2/26/19

Nichols, Reshanna Samone was arrested on charges Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting), F at 800 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 2/26/19

Whitfield, Joann was arrested on charges Tdjc Parole Violation, F at 400 N Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 2/27/19

Rouzan, Christine Antoinett was arrested on charges Criminal Trespass, M at 519 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 2/28/19

Simpson, Jacory Javon was arrested on charges Dso Wrt/Engage in Organized Criminal Activity, F at 804 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 2/28/19

Woods, Caylon Lavan was arrested on charges Irving PD Wrt/Burglary of Habitation, F at 804 S Cockrell Hill Road on 2/28/19

Arnold, Derionta Lyshawn was arrested on charges Dso Wrt/Burglary of Habitation, F at 804 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 2/28/19

Bursey, Vinson Bryce was arrested on charges Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroine, codeine), F at 700 W Center Street, Duncanville on 3/1/19

Thompson, Thomas Iv was arrested on charges Assault Family/household Member W/ previous Conv, F at 700 W Center Street, Duncanville on 3/1/19

Lewis, Michael David was arrested on charges Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g (all others, barbiturates, benzendrine), F at 822 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 3/1/19

Jackson, Hisunta Germeka was arrested on charges Dso Wrt/Assault Causes Bodily Injury Fv, M at 203 E Wheatland Rd, Duncanville on 3/2/19

Comments

comments