Best Southwest Elections May 4 Candidate Listing

Below is a listing of Best Southwest City and School District races on the Saturday, May 4, 2019 Joint Election ballot. The registration deadline to vote in this election is April, 4, 2019. Are you registered? Early Voting takes place at various location April 22-30, 2019. For more information visit www.dallascountyvotes.org.

Cedar Hill

Mayor

Jami McCain

Stephen Mason

Place 3

Alan Sims

Valerie Banks

Place 5

Gregory Glover

Kim Rimmer

Victor Gonzalez

Place 1

Michael Lewis

Shirley Daniels

Cedar Hill ISD

Place 1

Shomega Daniels-Austin

Gayle Sims, Incumbent

Place 2

Keisha Lankford

Arriel Stewart

Carma Morgan

DeSoto

Mayor

Rachel Proctor

Curtistene McCowan, Incumbent

Byron Sanders

Place 3

Albert Moten

Nicole Raphael, Incumbent

Place 4

Sabrina Mathis

Andre Byrd, Sr.

Place 5

Marikay Dewberry

Dinah Marks

Kenneth Watts

DeSoto ISD

Place 1

Carl Sherman Jr., Incumbent

Cynthia Watson-Banks

Place 2

Kathy Goad, Incumbent

Tongee Flemming

Duncanville

District 1

Joe Veracruz

Matthew Jones

Monte Anderson

District 5

Johnette Jameson, Incumbent

Michael Miner

At-Large

Patrick Harvey

Patrick Le Blanc, Incumbent

Duncanville ISD

Place 1

Jacqueline (Jackie) Culton

Tom Kennedy, Incumbent

Place 2

Phil McNeely, incumbent

Place 3

Alexander K Bomgardner

Janet Veracruz

Dorothy Samuell Wolverton

Lancaster

District 1

Carol Strain Burk, Incumbent

Alan Beavers

Larry Walsted

District 3

Marco J. Mejia, Incumbent

District 5

Racheal Hill, Incumbent

Katherine Hail

Lancaster ISD

District 3

Rhonda Davis Crawford, Incumbent

Cecile Sharper

Deborah Jackson

District 6

Kevin Davis Jr., Incumbent

Carolyn Ann Morris

Chenique Lewis

Grand Prairie

Mayor

Ron Jensen, Incumbent

Angela Luckey

District 2

James Swafford, Incumbent

Mary Dominguez-Santini

Donnie DeGrate

District 4

Richard Fregoe, Incumbent

Joe Tarrant

John Lopez

Grand Prairie ISD

District 6

Emily Liles

Norris Rideaux

George Espinosa

At-Large Place 7

Burke Hall, Incumbent

David DeLeon

Mike Riley

Patty Harris

Hutchins

Choose three Council Members-at-Large

Raymond Elmore, Incumbent

Brenda Campbell, Incumbent

Demarcus Odom, Incumbent

Melvin Keeler

Freddie Chism

Midlothian

Place 3

Walter Darrach

Theodore “Ted” Miller

Place 4

David Capehart Jr.

Leland Wickliffe

Midlothian ISD

Place 4

Matt Sanders, Incumbent

Crystal Rentz

Place 5

Robert Soto

Mansfield

Mayor

David Cook, Incumbent

Place 2

Brent Newsom, Incumbent

Giancarlo Arevalo

Mansfield ISD

Place 3

Rachel Canedy, Incumbent

Elija F. Muhammad

Ifeanyl Ufondu

Place 4

Raul Gonzalez, Incumbent

Angela Amason

Place 5

Karen Macucci, Incumbent

Tania Sosa

Frank Murray

Red Oak*

Place 2

Ben Goodwyn

Place 4

Ron Wilson, Incumbent

Place 5

Michael Braly

*Races will be cancelled as all seats running unopposed.

Red Oak ISD

Place 1

Dr. Joy Shaw

Place 2

Brian Sebring

Place 5

Donny Lutrick

Michelle Porter

Penny Story

Sean Kelly

Ovilla*

Mayor

Richard Dormier

Place 2

Dean Oberg

Place 4

Doug Hunt

Special Election

Proposition 1: To reauthorize the local sales and use tax at the rate of one fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

*Races will be cancelled as all seats running unopposed.

