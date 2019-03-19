Best Southwest Elections May 4 Candidate Listing

Below is a listing of Best Southwest City and School District races on the Saturday, May 4, 2019 Joint Election ballot. The registration deadline to vote in this election is April, 4, 2019. Are you registered? Early Voting takes place at various location April 22-30, 2019. For more information visit www.dallascountyvotes.org.

Cedar Hill

Mayor
Jami McCain
Stephen Mason

Place 3
Alan Sims
Valerie Banks

Place 5
Gregory Glover
Kim Rimmer
Victor Gonzalez

Place 1
Michael Lewis
Shirley Daniels

Cedar Hill ISD

Place 1
Shomega Daniels-Austin
Gayle Sims, Incumbent

Place 2
Keisha Lankford
Arriel Stewart
Carma Morgan

DeSoto

Mayor
Rachel Proctor
Curtistene McCowan, Incumbent
Byron Sanders

Place 3
Albert Moten
Nicole Raphael, Incumbent

Place 4
Sabrina Mathis
Andre Byrd, Sr.

Place 5
Marikay Dewberry
Dinah Marks
Kenneth Watts

DeSoto ISD

Place 1
Carl Sherman Jr., Incumbent
Cynthia Watson-Banks

Place 2
Kathy Goad, Incumbent
Tongee Flemming

Duncanville

District 1
Joe Veracruz
Matthew Jones
Monte Anderson

District 5
Johnette Jameson, Incumbent
Michael Miner

At-Large
Patrick Harvey
Patrick Le Blanc, Incumbent

Duncanville ISD

Place 1
Jacqueline (Jackie) Culton
Tom Kennedy, Incumbent

Place 2
Phil McNeely, incumbent

Place 3
Alexander K Bomgardner
Janet Veracruz
Dorothy Samuell Wolverton

Lancaster

District 1
Carol Strain Burk, Incumbent
Alan Beavers
Larry Walsted

District 3
Marco J. Mejia, Incumbent

District 5
Racheal Hill, Incumbent
Katherine Hail

Lancaster ISD

District 3
Rhonda Davis Crawford, Incumbent
Cecile Sharper
Deborah Jackson

District 6
Kevin Davis Jr., Incumbent
Carolyn Ann Morris
Chenique Lewis

Grand Prairie

Mayor
Ron Jensen, Incumbent
Angela Luckey

District 2
James Swafford, Incumbent
Mary Dominguez-Santini
Donnie DeGrate

District 4
Richard Fregoe, Incumbent
Joe Tarrant
John Lopez

Grand Prairie ISD

District 6
Emily Liles
Norris Rideaux
George Espinosa

At-Large Place 7
Burke Hall, Incumbent
David DeLeon
Mike Riley
Patty Harris

Hutchins

Choose three Council Members-at-Large
Raymond Elmore, Incumbent
Brenda Campbell, Incumbent
Demarcus Odom, Incumbent
Melvin Keeler
Freddie Chism

Midlothian

Place 3
Walter Darrach
Theodore “Ted” Miller

Place 4
David Capehart Jr.
Leland Wickliffe

Midlothian ISD

Place 4
Matt Sanders, Incumbent
Crystal Rentz

Place 5
Robert Soto

Mansfield

Mayor
David Cook, Incumbent

Place 2
Brent Newsom, Incumbent
Giancarlo Arevalo

Mansfield ISD

Place 3
Rachel Canedy, Incumbent
Elija F. Muhammad
Ifeanyl Ufondu

Place 4
Raul Gonzalez, Incumbent
Angela Amason

Place 5
Karen Macucci, Incumbent
Tania Sosa
Frank Murray

Red Oak*

Place 2
Ben Goodwyn

Place 4
Ron Wilson, Incumbent

Place 5
Michael Braly

*Races will be cancelled as all seats running unopposed.

Red Oak ISD

Place 1
Dr. Joy Shaw

Place 2
Brian Sebring

Place 5
Donny Lutrick
Michelle Porter
Penny Story
Sean Kelly

Ovilla*

Mayor
Richard Dormier

Place 2
Dean Oberg

Place 4
Doug Hunt

Special Election
Proposition 1: To reauthorize the local sales and use tax at the rate of one fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

*Races will be cancelled as all seats running unopposed.

