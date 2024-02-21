Bass Pro Shops retail destination opening in Grand Prairie early this Summer to host hiring fair in search of more than 130 Outfitters

Facebook

North America’s premier retail and conservation company to conduct interviews on-site during the two-day event

GRAND PRAIRIE- Bass Pro Shops, the highly anticipated outdoor retailer scheduled to open a new location in Grand Prairie this Summer, is looking to hire more than 130 full-time and part-time Outfitters across all departments for the new store. The retailer will host a hiring event at the Ruthe Jackson Center on Wednesday, February 28 and Thursday, February 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops is recognized for providing genuine, friendly expert service. In recent years, Forbes has ranked the outdoor retailer in the top 10 among “America’s Best Employers” as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms. In 2023, Newsweek ranked the company among the “Best in Customer Service” of outdoor retailers. Bass Pro Shops is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.

Friendly individuals who want to share their passion of the outdoors with others are strongly encouraged to apply in advance by visiting www.basspro.com/careers and selecting the Grand Prairie location. During the hiring event, the company will conduct interviews on-site.

Team member benefits include:

Merchandise discounts up to 50 percent off

Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay

Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Bass Pro Shops announced plans to open the new destination retail location in September 2022 to better serve the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than just a fishing and hunting store, the retail location will also offer equipment and clothing for hiking, backpacking, wildlife viewing, camping, and other related outdoor gear. With its aquariums, wildlife dioramas and free seasonal experiences, Bass Pro Shops will offer something for the whole family.

Construction in the store is ongoing and a grand opening date will be announced soon.

WHEN: February 28-29, 2024 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Ruthe Jackson Center

3113 S. Carrier Parkway

Grand Prairie, TX 75052