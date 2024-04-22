Basil Hayden Announces Limited Re-release of Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke

Facebook

When Basil Hayden introduced Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke in 2022, it aimed to challenge the idea that smoky spirits are harsh. Originally intended as a one-time release, this innovative spirit quickly became a hit, racking up $1.9 million in Nielsen sales within its first six months on the shelf.

So, answering the demand of loyal Basil Hayden drinkers, Basil Hayden is thrilled to announce the return of Subtle Smoke for a limited time.

Freddie Noe, 8th generation distiller, said, “When we debuted Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke, we were proud to share a boundary-pushing liquid that shows bourbon in a new light. It was such a hit with brand fans that we’re excited to be bringing Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke back, and hope to reach even more bourbon lovers as we highlight the more refined side of smoky spirits.”

This unique blend offers a balance of soft, silky smoke notes and a refined finish, providing a new perspective on smoky spirits. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to the world of smoky drinks, don’t miss your chance to experience Subtle Smoke—while it is available!

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke is made on the grounds of the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont, KY. Most smoky spirits get their flavor from smoking the grain before distillation. However, Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke stands out with its smoother, more approachable taste, thanks to a unique barrel-finishing process. Starting with the signature Basil Hayden high rye mashbill, this bourbon is aged for six weeks in secondary barrels that are toasted and lightly charred. These barrels are infused with a special smoke created by delicately igniting hickory smoked chips, giving the bourbon its distinctive flavor profile.

Rejoining the Basil Hayden family for a limited time, Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke is now available at fine wine and spirits retailers throughout the United States at a suggested retail price of $49.99/750mL.