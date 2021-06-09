Arlington Police Seek Help Identifying Thief

Facebook

Who’s That Wednesday?

From the Arlington Police Department: “WHO’S THAT?” WEDNESDAY: We need your help to identify this man who attempted to steal thousands of dollars worth of tools from a local business.

On May 8, 2021, the below individual was captured on surveillance video walking into a home improvement store in the 200 block of W. Road to Six Flags Street (Home Depot), loading several items into a cart, then walking past all of the registers in the store.

The store’s Loss Prevention team confronted him, at which point he left the cart behind, got into a vehicle, and drove off. The business does wish to prosecute him.

If you think you recognize this man, please contact Det. Munoz at (817) 459-6489. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-847