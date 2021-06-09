Home News Crime Arlington Police Seek Help Identifying Thief

Arlington Police Seek Help Identifying Thief

man with shopping cart of tools
Photo courtesy Arlington Police Department

Who’s That Wednesday?

From the Arlington Police Department: “WHO’S THAT?” WEDNESDAY: We need your help to identify this man who attempted to steal thousands of dollars worth of tools from a local business.

On May 8, 2021, the below individual was captured on surveillance video walking into a home improvement store in the 200 block of W. Road to Six Flags Street (Home Depot), loading several items into a cart, then walking past all of the registers in the store.

man and woman with shopping cart
Photo courtesy Arlington Police Department

The store’s Loss Prevention team confronted him, at which point he left the cart behind, got into a vehicle, and drove off. The business does wish to prosecute him.

If you think you recognize this man, please contact Det. Munoz at (817) 459-6489. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-847

