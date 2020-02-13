Area Swimmers Head To State Meet

Local swimmers will be making quite a splash in Austin this weekend.

Seven area schools will be represented at the University Interscholastic League annual Swimming and Diving Meet. Competition is set with preliminaries Friday and finals Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas.

Mansfield High School will be participating in 13 events in Class 6A, while Mansfield Legacy will be competing in eight events at the same level. In Class 5A, Mansfield Legacy is competing in 10 events, Midlothian Heritage in five, with Mansfield Timberview, Red Oak and Midlothian each competing in one.

Mansfield swimmer will compete in three events

Mansfield’s Maddie Mechling hopes to improve on her bronze medal finish last year in the girls 200-yard individual medley. She enters as the top seed with a time of 2:01.72.

Mechling also enters state as the No. 3 seed in the girls 100 backstroke with a time of 55.30 seconds. She was fourth in this event last year and fifth in 2018.

While there are no other top seeds from the area, Legacy’s Eric Stelmar is the second seed in the 5A boys 100 backstroke with a time of 49.28. He is also seeded fourth in the 100 freestyle, posting a 46.08 clocking.

Here is a complete list of area qualifiers, their seeds and qualifying times. All distances are in yards:

Class 6A

Automatic qualifiers

Girls

200 medley relay – 7. Mansfield, 1:45.58.

200 freestyle – 12. Katie Walker, Mansfield, 1:51.71; 13. Ryan Bosuro, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 1:51.83.

200 individual medley – 1. Maddie Mechling, Mansfield, 2:01.72; 8. Gracie Walker, Mansfield, 2:04.24.

100 butterfly – 8. Katie Walker, Mansfield, 56.64; 11. Kellee Holcomb, Lake Ridge, 56.96.

100 freestyle – 12. Ryan Bosuro, Lake Ridge, 51.89.

500 freestyle – 14. Ava Topolewski, Lake Ridge, 5:06.54.

200 freestyle relay – 9. Mansfield, 1:37.07.

100 backstroke – 3. Maddie Mechling, Mansfield, 55.30.

100 breaststroke – 9. Gracie Walker, Mansfield, 1:03.97.

400 freestyle relay – 9. Lake Ridge, 3:31.28.

Boys

200 medley relay – 11. Mansfield, 1:34.74.

200 individual medley – 11. Shawn Mohseni, Lake Ridge, 1:52.81.

50 freestyle – 11. Jase Pinckney, Mansfield, 21.35.

1-meter diving – 6. Kyle Sanchez, Lake Ridge, 473.50 score; 13. Jakob Conrad, Lake Ridge, 417.20.

100 butterfly – 4. Jase Pinckney, Mansfield, 49.22.

200 freestyle relay – 14. Mansfield, 1:27.93.

100 backstroke – 6. Shawn Mohseni, Lake Ridge, 50.01.

100 breaststroke – 13. Arnold Cisneros-Siller, Mansfield, 58.75.

400 freestyle relay – 12. Mansfield, 3:10.47.

Call-ups (top finishers who were not automatic across the state), and their rank among those who were called up

Girls

200 individual medley – 4. Kellee Holcomb, Lake Ridge, 2:06.69.

Boys

200 freestyle – 7. Jacob deLagerheim, Mansfield, 1:41.34.

500 freestyle – 6. Jacob deLagerheim, Mansfield, 4:36.17.

100 backstroke – Landon Arber, Mansfield, 51.32.

Class 5A

Automatic qualifiers

Girls

200 freestyle – 15. Abigail Jameson, Mansfield Legacy, 1:58.88.

50 freestyle – 13. Kelly Landsowne, Midlothian Heritage, 24.71.

100 freestyle – 12. Kelly Landsowne, Midlothian Heritage, 53.24.

500 freestyle – 13. Abigail Jameson, Legacy, 5:20.66.

100 backstroke – 16. Alora Larranga, Red Oak, 1:08.06.

100 breaststroke – 16. Alyssa Steinfeldt, Midlothian, 1:10.95.

400 freestyle relay – 13. Legacy, 3:52.15.

Boys

200 medley relay – 9. Legacy, 1:37.92.

200 freestyle – 14. Jaxson Chambers, Midlothian Heritage, 1:47.77

50 freestyle – 8. Marcus Bilke, Midlothian Heritage, 21.46; 11. Vincent Sok, Legacy, 21.67.

1-meter diving – 9. Will Wawrzynski, Legacy, 365.55.

100 freestyle – 4. Eric Stelmar, Legacy, 46.08.

500 freestyle – Ryder Ross, Mansfield Timberview, 4:58.29.

200 freestyle relay – 8. Legacy, 1:28.37.

100 backstroke – 2. Eric Stelmar, Legacy, 49.28.

400 freestyle relay – 11. Midlothian Heritage, 3:19.52; 15. Legacy, 3:24.47.

Call-up

Boys

100 freestyle – 1. Marcus Bilke, Midlothian Heritage, 46.60.

