Aqua-Tots Enter To Win A Year Of Free Swim Lessons

World’s largest swim school franchise to award free swim lessons for children nationwide as part of “Superpower” contest

PHOENIX(July 20, 2022) –Aqua-Tots Swim Schools believes saving lives is a superpower – and anyone that can swim, possesses that power!

The world’s largest swim school franchise aims to instill that belief in children with its nationwide “Swimming Is My Superpower” giveaway. Now through the end of August, Aqua-Tots is encouraging children to enter the contest for a chance to win free swim lessons for a year!

To participate, children must complete an Aqua-Tots Superpower Poster – available to download or on paper at any Aqua-Tots location – and describe what superpowers they apply at school, home or with their friends on an everyday basis. Once their poster is completed, they can take a photo of the poster, post it on Instagram, tag @aquatotsofficial and use the hashtag #AquaTotsSuperSwimmer to enter the contest.

All entries must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Aug. 31. Winners will be announced via direct message on Instagram. The grand prize winner will be awarded a year of swim lessons at their local Aqua-Tots facility. Second place will win six months of swim lessons and third place will claim three months. Full giveaway rules can be found on the Aqua-Tots blog.

“We take a lot of pride in these types of initiatives that help us share the power of water safety with as many children as possible,” said Aqua-Tots CEO Craig Wright. “This giveaway will allow us to reach families who may never have enrolled in swim lessons and propel the message of safe and confident swimming.”

A recent survey by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported that swimming is the fourth most popular form of exercise in the country, however, drowning still remains the leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death for children under the age of four. Signing children up for swim lessons at a young age is a powerful solution to those statistics as The National Institutes of Health shows that participation in formal swim lessons can reduce unintentional drownings by 88% in children ages one to four.

Aqua-Tots currently has 127 locations worldwide and teaches five million swim lessons a year. Additionally, every swim instructor has completed more than 40 hours of intensive in-water and classroom training.

The Aqua-Tots Swim Journey is comprised of eight levels of comprehensive curriculum that is tried, true and trusted all over the world. Each level is designed to build upon the next, taking each child on a journey toward becoming a safe and confident swimmer for life.

Aqua-Tots offers swim lessons for children as young as four months all the way through 12 years old. Children can participate in private lessons or small group classes to help ensure a safe environment for proper swim instruction. For more information about Aqua-Tots and to enroll in swim lessons, visitaqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools serves over 120 communities worldwide, offering dedicated, year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old. As the world’s largest swim school franchise that is continuing to grow with 90 locations in development, Aqua-Tots’ hand-selected instructors are passionate about teaching children how to remain safer in and around the water. The company uses tried and true curriculum, more than 30 years in the making and trusted worldwide to teach five million swim lessons annually. To learn more, visit aqua-tots.comor follow Aqua-Tots onFacebook andInstagram