Adventure Kids Playcare finds Steady, Mid-year Momentum

DALLAS, TX – Adventure Kids Playcare – the hourly childcare franchise specializing in fun and flexible care options – is gearing up for smooth sailing throughout the remainder of 2023. The brand currently has 18 locations open throughout Texas, Washington and New Jersey, and hopes to have 50 locations open and operating by 2024. The on-demand, drop-in childcare franchise is looking ahead to new and exciting expansion plans, with additional locations coming to Washington, Florida, New York and Texas.

“We saw a lot of growth last year. I’m excited to follow that precedent and continue to bring Adventure Kids Playcare to even more communities who have an urgent need for affordable and accessible childcare.” said Dana Oliver, Founder, CEO and President of Adventure Kids Playcare. “I have full confidence in our franchisees and our team members to continue bringing accessible childcare to these areas. I am hoping we will reach 50 locations by 2024.”

Not only has the brand announced new development plans to take them through the rest of the year, but they are currently in the testing stage of the Adventure Kids “Play Pass,” a monthly subscription model currently being tested in select Houston locations. The Play Pass allows parents to drop off children whenever they want.

Furthermore, Adventure Kids Playcare is developing a childcare-employee benefit program with local businesses throughout Texas. This will allow Adventure Kids Playcare to team up with local employers to provide employees with on-demand childcare.

“I’m beyond excited for the Play Pass because it really has the potential to open up a parent’s schedule, whether it be for a last-minute grocery shopping trip or even a fun date night, which we can all agree that us parents need more of,” Oliver said. “I’m hoping that this, combined with the employee-childcare benefit program, will allow Adventure Kids Playcare to provide even better service to our families and local communities.”