ADOPT ME, Meet Willow The Wild Child, Seeking A Patient Home

Are you looking to add a new pup to your family? We’re sharing some of the available dogs from Border Collie Rescue & Rehab. We’ve adopted several dogs from this rescue and love the investment they make in their dogs and their alumni. They truly work hard to make the perfect match between the dog and the adopter. And adoption is where the relationship begins, not ends as BCRR works hard to provide support whether it’s training tips or answering questions about veterinary care and more.

Hello everyone! My name is Willow the wild child and it’s lovely to meet you all! Let me

tell you a little about myself – I’m a sweet girl who is looking for a home that’ll take me in and teach me that not all humans are bad. Someone who is patient and willing to give me time to open up and show my sweet personality.

I can be very shy and timid at first but I really do have so much love to share with – someone willing to let me zoom around the backyard chasing a ball or another dog or someone who likes cuddles in the evening and will give me all the yummy treats I deserve (which is all of them, I promise ��). I am around 2 years, up to date on all my yucky shots and fixed. I am around 35lbs and currently in the DFW area!

I came to BCRR after being surrendered because I was spending too much time in my crate

alone. I didn’t like that, I love people and other dogs too much for that! I’d love a home with another fur friend to help me fully come out of my shell and learn how to be a real dog again.

I need a little work on my leash training but my foster mom says I’m doing so much better than when she first got me! If you’re someone looking for a new adventure, a new friend to enjoy life with and a new friend to keep you active – I am the girl for you!! I would do best in a home with older children who are respectful of my space. Oh, and I love cats!

BCRRT is a Texas based rescue with fosters in TX and OK. Our adoption areas are TX, OK and surrounding states, we do not allow shipping/transport of dogs to other states. If you are interested and would like to apply please visit: https://bcrrt.com/adoption/ and fill out an application form.