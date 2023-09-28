Aaron Franklin and Still Austin Whiskey Host The Ultimate Tailgate Contest + Delicious Fall Cocktails

Football season, Texas BBQ and Texas whiskey, the perfect combination for fall, regardless of the weather! Our friends at Still Austin Whiskey are throwing an epic contest with Aaron Franklin packed with amazing prizes. But, even if you aren’t a winner, you can be the star of your tailgate with these great fall cocktail recipes.

The Ultimate Texas Tailgate Contest:

Still Austin Whiskey Co. is throwing the Ultimate Texas Tailgate Contest in YOUR HOUSE. In celebration of Texas Football, two lucky contestants will win a party for 50 friends catered by the pitmaster himself, Aaron Franklin. In addition to Aaron’s world-famous Barbecue, winners will also receive a prize package from Franklin Barbecue Pits, Lucchese Boots, and Yeti Coolers. To enter go to stillaustin.com/tailgate.

 

Prizes (two total prizes):

Aaron Franklin BBQ-catered party at their house for up to 50 friends

Aaron Franklin is a James Beard Award winner and has been recognized by The New York Times

Still Austin Whiskey Co.

Swag from Yeti

A Franklin Barbecue Pit

Luchesse Boots

 

Other Details:

Dates: The Ultimate Texas Tailgate will run from 8/30/23 and ends 11/24/23

Enter here: https://stillaustin.com/tailgate

No purchase necessary to enter, contestants must be 21 or older and must reside in Texas.

Full contest details

Not Your Granny’s Carrot Cake

1.5 oz Still Austin American Gin (“The Naturalist”)
.75 oz Carrot Juice
.5 oz Ginger Syrup (Liber & Co.)
.25 oz Pimento Dram
.5 oz Lemon Juice
.75 oz Cream Cheese Syrup

Method: Shake & Strain
Glass: Rocks
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Carrot Ribbon

Texas Bourbon Apple Crisp

1.5 oz Brown Butter Fat Washed Still Austin Straight Bourbon (“The Musician”)
.5 oz Apple Brandy (Laird’s)
.5 oz Sweet Vermouth (cocchi di torino)
.75 oz Cinnamon Syrup
.75 oz Lemon Juice
2d Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters

Method: Shake & Strain
Glass: Collins
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Dehydrated Apple Slice

My Oh My It’s That Pumpkin Spice & Rye

1.5 oz Still Austin Straight Rye Whiskey (“The Artist”)
1.5 oz Pumpkin Puree
.75 oz Chai Tea
1 oz. Pecan Pumpkin Spice Syrup
.5 oz Lemon Juice
1 oz Heavy Cream

Method: Shake & Strain
Glass: Highball
Ice: Crushed
Garnish: Candied Pecans

The “Burnt Orange”

2 oz Still Austin Straight Bourbon (“The Musician”)
1 oz Lemon Juice
.75 oz Peach Syrup
.25 oz Simple Syrup

Method: Shake & Strain
Ice: Over fresh ice
Garnish: Cherry

Fall Fashioned

2 oz Still Austin Straight Rye (“The Artist”)
¼ oz Maple Simple Syrup
1 dash Walnut Bitters
Orange Twist & Cherry Garnish

Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Stir for 15-20s. Garnish with an orange twist and cherry.

GIN-ger Mule

1 ½ oz Still Austin Gin (“The Naturalist”)
½ oz Lime juice
Ginger Beer
Optional 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
Lime Wheel Garnish

Combine gin, lime juice and angostura bitters in a high ball over ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Bourbon for Apples

2 oz Still Austin Straight Bourbon (“The Musician”)
1.5 oz Apple Cider
.5 oz Lemon Juice
Optional Ginger Ale Float
Garnish with an Apple Slice and Cinnamon Stick

Combine bourbon, apple cider and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with an optional ginger ale float, apple slice and cinnamon stick.

 

