2023 Cedar Hill Volleyball Team Expects Excellence

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) There’s been a paradigm shift for the Cedar Hill High School Volleyball Team under third-year head coach Amanda Blackney.

Prior to Blackney’s arrival in 2021, the Lady Longhorns had won just four matches over a two-year span.

Coming within a single match of making the playoffs would have been cause for celebration during that era.

Now, it’s just another reason for the program to stay motivated and further proof that there’s a culture of expecting excellence.

“Last year was tough – we don’t want to feel like that again,” Blackney said.

In 2021, Cedar Hill missed the playoffs by a match by finishing fifth in District 6A-11. Last season, the Lady Longhorns took another step forward, tying Mansfield Lake Ridge for fourth place in 6A-11. The teams met in a tiebreaker game, with Lake Ridge advancing to the UIL Class 6A Playoffs.

Earlier that month, Cedar Hill defeated Lake Ridge in the regular season for their first-ever victory over the Eagles.

Cedar Hill returns 10 varsity players from last season, and that group has been with Blackney since they were sophomores. The team starts practice on Tuesday, and they’ll make their 2023 season debut at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8 vs. Mansfield Summit.

“We’re trying to raise the bar and put Cedar Hill Volleyball back on the map,” Blackney said. “Summit always has talent, but if we play our game, we’ll be alright.”

Cedar Hill senior outside hitter Jamia Johnson has been one of the top players in 6A-11 since her freshman year, and senior Kamryn Johnson adjusted to the setter position. Senior middle blocker Benedite Anuman is a great blocker who adds a lot of intangibles to the game. Senior Tomoni Giddings is a leader at the libero position.

Blackney has compiled a competitive schedule – including tournaments in Crowley, San Angelo and Forney – to prepare Cedar Hill for the always competitive 6A-11 Schedule.

The team has been working hard throughout the offseason, but at the end of the day, returning to the playoffs for the first time in five years is about one thing.

“Discipline is everything,” Blackney said. “If we’re not disciplined, all of the hard work and preparation that we put in won’t matter.”

2023 Cedar Hill Volleyball Schedule

August 8 vs. Mansfield Summit, 6:30 p.m. (Home Opener/Season Opener)

August 10-12 at Crowley Tournament, TBA

August 15 vs. Red Oak, 4 p.m.

August 15 vs. Byron Nelson, 7 p.m.

August 17-19 at San Angelo Tournament, TBA

August 22 at Argyle Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.

August 25-26 at Forney Tournament, TBA

August 29 vs. Corsicana, 6:30 p.m.

September 5 vs. South Grand Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

September 8 vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 5:30 p.m. (District Opener)

September 12 at Mansfield, 5:30 p.m.

September 15 vs. Waxahachie, 5:30 p.m.

September 19 vs. Dallas Skyline, 5:30 p.m.

September 22 at Duncanville, 5:30 p.m.

September 26 at DeSoto, 5:30 p.m.

September 29 vs. Mansfield Legacy, 5:30 p.m.

October 3 at Mansfield Lake Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

October 6 vs. Mansfield, 5:30 p.m.

October 10 at Waxahachie, 5:30 p.m.

October 13 at Dallas Skyline, 5:30 p.m.

October 17 vs. Duncanville, 5:30 p.m.

October 20 vs. DeSoto, 5:30 p.m.

October 24 at Mansfield Legacy, 5:30 p.m.