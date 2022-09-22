1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp In DeSoto This October

We are prepared to engage up to 50 kids, ages 5 through 16, with competitive team game activities, enriched with character development. Each session includes a light breakfast, activities, and lunch. The goal is to encourage all kids, no matter their age or size.

Parents are also welcome to come and engage. Each week participants will learn the Beyonce “Let’s Move” dance. “Let’s Move” was a public health campaign led by Former First Lady Michelle Obama. This campaign aimed to reduce childhood obesity and encourage a healthy lifestyle in children.