15th Annual Fort Worth’s Fourth Tonight at Panther Island Pavillion

Admission is FREE

Celebrate the 4th of July with Fort Worth’s Fourth celebration at Panther Island Pavilion located in Fort Worth, Texas. This family friendly event has kids activities available from 5pm – 8pm! Enjoy free attractions like face painting, inflatables, water slides, a zip line and more. Live music begins at 6pm with Metal Shop, followed by the Party Machine Band at 8pm.

There are plenty of food vendors featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, turkey legs, corn dogs, street tacos, roasted corn, pizza, crawfish and more. And don’t forget the funnel cakes and snow cones. Plus, there will be multiple bars on the festival grounds selling wine, beer, water and sodas.

3:00 Parking Lots Open

5:00 Gates Open

5-8:00 Kids Activities / Swim Area

6:00 Metal Shop on the Waterfront Stage

8:00 301st Fighter Wing, NASJRB F-16 Flyover

8:00 Party Machine Band on the Waterfront Stage

9:30 Fireworks Show

Fort Worth’s Fourth fireworks show is choreographed to music, which is heard all throughout the festival grounds.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own tube and float in the roped swim area for extra fun! Tube rentals will not be available To enter the water and/or tube all children must be 30” or taller. All children 12 years and younger are required to wear a life jacket while in the water. Life jackets are free of charge and are generously provided by Cabela’s and TRWD. Supplies are limited so they encourage visitors to bring their own.

No outside food, drinks and coolers will be allowed. You are allowed one unopened water bottle per persona and they will have refill stations on festival grounds. Parking is $20.

Drones, grills, glass bottles and coolers are not allowed. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair for the lawn. While small tents are allowed for shade they must be taken down by 8 pm.