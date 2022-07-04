Seven Fire Departments Worked To Extinguish DeSoto Grass Fire

Facebook

Yesterday afternoon residents in Cedar Hill and DeSoto took to social media to ask “what’s burning?” It was clear the smoky smell in the air wasn’t coming from a neighbor’s BBQ grill, and soon smoke could be seen across the Best Southwest as a grass fire moving east to west in the area of E. Belt Line Rd. and S. Duncanville Rd. began to spread. It took approximately four hours and the help of seven fire departments to contain the fire which burned an estimated 250 acres.

Team Effort Prevents Further Spread

Firefighters from DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Dallas, Ovilla, and Midlothian successfully put out the major grass fire in DeSoto. The fire’s spread was fueled by drought, winds, and 100° temps. In early evening, the fire was contained after burning an estimated 250 acres and was declared officially “out” after additional fire departments sent in bulldozer crews to prevent additional fire threats.

Cause Of Fire Under Investigation

The fire was first phoned in shortly before 1:00 PM Sunday and started in a field near Parkerville Road and Keswick Drive in DeSoto. No immediate cause has been determined but is under investigation. Some residents that live in close proximity to where the fire started reported seeing kids lighting fireworks, but at this time officials have not mentioned fireworks as the cause.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the fire. However, during their response, a DeSoto Firefighter was overcome by heat but is now said to be in good shape.

Despite initial concerns, no homes in DeSoto required evacuation. There were a limited number of evacuations in Cedar Hill conducted by Cedar Hill Police. There were also temporary road closures in the area.

Heroes Among Us

In addition to thanking the many area Fire Departments that performed bravely and kept the massive fire from spreading, the City of DeSoto would like to recognize the heroic efforts of resident Vincent Eddie of the Briarwood Neighborhood for helping to save neighboring properties from the fire by alerting his neighbors and helping to coordinate the spraying of water behind their homes. We would also like to praise the efforts of Jaquincy Monroe of the Briarwood Neighborhood for working with Eddie to alert neighbors.