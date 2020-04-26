147 Total Cases of COVID-19 In Ellis County

Ellis County Reports 73 Recoveries & 5 Deaths

April 26, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of six additional cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 147 cases of COVID-19, including 73 recoveries.

These six cases of COVID-19 include a 48 year-old female and 49 year-old male of Midlothian, a 27 year-old female and 4 year-old male of the same residence in Red Oak, and a 48 year-old male and 83 year-old female of Red Oak.

Additionally, we are saddened to report the death of a 92 year-old resident of Legend Oaks in Waxahachie, increasing the total to 5 COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County. As we report the loss of a fifth life to COVID-19, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers.

Save

New CDC COVID-19 Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their list of symptoms associated with COVID-19. People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Todd Little,

Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director

Save

Comments

comments