Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires Offer Free “Checks for Vets”

We should celebrate and thank our Veteran’s everyday, but Veteran’s Day gives retailers and brands an official day to offer discounts and freebies. This Veterans Day Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires locations nationwide are showing thanks and appreciation to those who serve and have served by offering all active and retired military members and first responders free “Checks for Vets,” plus up to 10 percent off tires.

Effective Nov. 9-11, the “Checks for Vets” promotion includes free tire, brake and battery checks. Military members and police, fire and paramedic first responders who present a valid ID will receive 10 percent off tires (Goodyear, Kelly or Dunlop brands). Appointments can be booked online beginning Nov. 9 – during the in-store promotional period – through Nov. 16 to be eligible for the offers.

Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires locations are also extending a check of a different kind, donating up to $10,000 to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the U.S. armed forces. Folds of Honor will receive $5 for every veteran or first responder who redeems the “Checks for Vets” offer during the promotional period.

“We are truly grateful to the men and women who serve our country, and appreciative of our veterans,” said Fred Thomas, vice president and general manager, Goodyear Retail. “We also want to recognize military families who have sacrificed so much, which is why we are supporting the important mission of Folds of Honor.”

“Supporting military families through educational opportunities takes a team effort, and it’s because of the commitments from volunteers, donors and companies like Goodyear that we’re able to help carry out our mission,” said Major Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor.

Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers will also celebrate Veterans Day by offering a discount of 10 percent off tires (Goodyear, Kelly or Dunlop brands) to active and retired military members and first responders who present a valid ID from Nov. 9-11. Additional terms and conditions apply to this promotion. Please visit GoodyearCTSC.com to learn more.

Goodyear has more than 100 years of history building innovative tires and equipment to help support and protect U.S. troops and is the largest producer of military tires in the country. The tire manufacturer helped build more than 150 blimps for the U.S. Navy during World War I and II and more than 5,000 Corsair fighter planes for the U.S. Army.

Additional terms and conditions apply to the Veterans Day promotion. Visit GoodyearAutoService.com or JustTires.com beginning Nov. 9 to book your appointment.

