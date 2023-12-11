“Movin’ On” Premieres at Irving Arts Center Dec. 2

Facebook

“Movin On,” a musical play by David Moore Productions, will hold a red carpet premiere event, filmed live at Irving Arts Center Dec. 22. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Carpenter Theatre, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving. Tickets range from $45 to $100, and are available by calling 972-252-2787 (ARTS).

“Movin’ On”

The inspirational drama is based on the true stories of five individuals surviving multiple sclerosis, domestic violence, or long-held secrets. Christion has been fighting multiple sclerosis for years. It has progressed to the point that he is struggling with his day-to-day activities and a reduced quality of life. He has the support of his best friend and a young woman who’s dealing with a secret she has held for a long time.

Unknown to Christion, the young woman is his daughter. As they both encourage each other a blast from the past resurfaces and causes yet another obstacle they must overcome. It has been a struggle, but together they lean on each other and keep “Movin On.”

Special guest appearances will be by actress Sheree J Wilson, from the popular, long-running television series Dallas and Walker Texas Ranger, and powerhouse singer Catherine Carpenter Cox, producer for Dallas Lyric Stage.

“Movin’ On” tickets are available at three levels: $47, $67, and $100. All include free beer and wine, while the $100 tickets allow earlier admission with free appetizers and a meet and greet with the cast.

David Moore Productions

is a multi-faceted company designed to showcase the talents and creativity of David Moore, a local artist providing professional live music performances since 2001. Moore has entertained at corporate events, private parties, fundraisers, special events, weddings, and receptions. DM Productions brings together talent and experience of performers from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to entertain in their own unique, high-energy, and sophisticated style. The musical scope spans from decades of classics to current hits of today.

David Moore is a disabled veteran of the United States Air Force, fighting Multiple Sclerosis. He is the proud owner of David Moore Productions, and showcases his gifts, passions, and creativity by providing music and quality entertainment. Writing lyrics, scripts, and singing are just some of the many layers that David unfolds. In addition to his musical portfolio, David is also the man behind several plays that he has written and produced. His most recent musical play, ‘Scarred 4 Life’, is currently in production as his first movie venture.

Moore served as co-chair of the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation fundraising gala in 2023, and was honored with the Spirit of Hope Award at the Dallas Together for a Cure Luncheon. After seeing family and friends struggle and die from various diseases, his vision to create a foundation that gives hope to other will soon be a reality. He is the proud father of three girls and three boys.