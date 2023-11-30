Volunteers needed to help pack and deliver critical items For YMCA 4th Catalyst Christmas

Facebook

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is hosting its 4th Catalyst Christmas, an event designed to collect and deliver much-needed groceries and goods to seniors with mobility challenges and individuals with transportation issues, who are unable to visit branch-based food and essential distribution facilities. The Y is asking for community volunteers to help staff assemble and deliver boxes to approximately 500 families, all within 24 hours.

1 in 8 Texans experience food insecurity with children, seniors, veterans, differently-abled people, and working families are among those impacted in every Texas county, according to Feeding Texas.

Items Needed: Non-perishable food items, toiletries, feminine care products, shampoo, body wash, household essentials such as laundry detergent, hand soap, dish soap, toilet paper, and winter wear including hats, socks, scarves, and blankets.

WHEN: Saturday, December 16, 2023

8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Volunteers help assemble food donation baskets

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Volunteers help deliver baskets to the community

Donations can be dropped off at the following Y locations: