Vikings & Barbarians Takeover Scarborough This Weekend

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (April 22, 2024): This weekend, April 27 & 28, come be a part of the invasion of Vikings & Barbarians at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®)! The invasion is all in fun of course as the weekend is filled with themed special events such as costume contests, the Stein Holding competition, and tug o’wars. Plus, on Saturday there’s a Flaming Idiots Reunion Benefit Show and its Deaf Awareness Day.

Visitors are invited to compete in the Viking & Barbarian costume contests for both adults and children at 1:30 pm each day at the Royal Pavilion. At 2:30 pm each day they can test their strength in the tug o’ war competitions at the Maypole area. There will be competitions for adults and children.

To round out the day, adults can see if they have what it takes to hold a beer stein longer than the rest to win their very own Scarborough Renaissance Festival® limited edition stein in the Stein Holding Competition. The competition takes place at the Royal Pavilion at 4:30 pm each day. No pre-registration is required for any of the competitions – just come join in the fun!

“For the 2024 season, we have expanded our Viking weekend to include barbarians as well” says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications. “Both Vikings and barbarians are extremely popular right now and the costumes our visitors come up with are just incredible and the competitions are great fun.”

On Saturday, April 27, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is thrilled to welcome back long-time Scarborough and Broadway favorites, The Flaming Idiots, for a one-performance only reunion benefit show! This show will bring Pyro, Gyro, and Walter back together along with many special guests for an extraordinary evening of laughter, camaraderie, and generosity. It’s all support of original Flaming Idiot member, John O’Connor, to help raise funds for his substantial medical bills as he faces major health issues.

Saturday, April 27, is also Deaf Awareness Day. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is proud to provide special signed performances throughout the Festival complements of Hired Hands, Inc.

Limited engagement entertainment this weekend includes Mythic Madness, Smee the Singing Executioner, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, and Festival favorites Iris & Rose (for one weekend only). Showtimes and the complete entertainment schedule can be found at www.SRFestival.com

Visitors will want to explore the Artisan Marketplace’s 200 shoppes and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations too! Joining Scarborough’s Artisan Marketplace all season long are 16 new artisans including Crimson Chain Leather, Dragon Cat Leather, Mirza’s Marvels, Skapa Leather, Valkyrie’s Armourer, Wooden Warfare toys, and others. Guest Artisans this weekend are Dancing Hatter, Hell Bent Leather, One Off Woodturning, Meraki Moon, and The Mill – Renaissance Plush.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! Visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the newly redesigned Mermaid Lagoon, and 20+ stages of extraordinary interactive live entertainment. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, the all-new Royal Menagerie Petting Zoo, knighting ceremonies, a Living Chess Match, food fit for Royalty, and much more.

Visitors 21 & older can get a taste of the custom blended mead from North Texas’ Breaking Brew Meadery along with other adult beverages at the (14) pubs and taverns. Those with discerning pallets can partake in a one-hour beer or wine tasting event. These events take place two times each Festival day and each weekend has a different theme and variety. This weekend’s themes are the Wines and Beers of Germany. The seating at the tasting events is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a discount) at www.SRFestival.com. Tasting tickets are $40 each at the events in addition to Festival admission.

Upcoming themed weekends and special events are Live the Fantasy Weekend May 4 & 5, Chivalry Weekend May 11 & 12, kids free on Mother’s Day May 12, Legends of the Seas Weekend May 18 & 19, and The Last Huzzah May 25, 26 & 27.

Come Step Back in Time for the Time of your Life at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now – May 27, 2024. Credit cards are now accepted at most food & drink locations as well as the ticket office, souvenir shoppes, and most of the artisans shoppes. Games, rides, and the Mermaid Lagoon are cash only and ATMs are conveniently located throughout the Festival. Costumes designed for a family friendly environment are welcome at Scarborough but are not required.

Single day tickets are $38 at the gate for Adults (13+) and $18 for Kids (5-12). Kids 4 & under are always Free. Parking is Free compliments of Legacy Chevrolet/GMC. Advance discount tickets are available at www.SRFestival.com and single day discount tickets are available at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores. Discount coupons are also available at Legacy Chevrolet/GMC in Waxahachie while supplies last.

Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth off I-35E and one hour north of Waco. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is sponsored by Dr Pepper, Tom Thumb & Albertsons, Legacy Chevrolet/GMC, and Whataburger.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).