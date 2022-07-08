United Way of West Ellis County Partners with Organizations from Across the County on 2022 Day of Action

Facebook

Community Organizations Pitch In To Make a Difference In Ellis County

Ellis County, TX (JULY 8, 2022) – On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 the United Way of West Ellis County (UWWEC) partnered with organizations across the county to make an impact and service the people of the community on the 2022 Day of Action.

On and around this day, thousands of people in hundreds of communities worldwide volunteer through the United Way to build stronger, more equitable communities. United Way Day of Action is a snapshot of what United Way does all year long – create

opportunities for individuals to improve lives through service, collaboration, and impact. On this year’s Day of Action, UWWEC focused on bringing together partners from across the county to serve our local nonprofits.

On June 21, volunteers from Google Midlothian and Superior Construction Services out of Italy began the morning at the Midlothian Senior Center. These volunteers went to work cleaning up flower beds and laying over 45 bags of mulch in the landscape that was generously donated by Earthtones Greenery out of Midlothian.

It did not take long for these volunteers to get the job done and once completed, they

headed inside to provide an ice cream social to over eighty senior citizens as they played their weekly game of BINGO.

“A big thank you to the volunteers that spread mulch for the flower beds at the Senior Activity Center, our plants will do much better now,” shared Executive Director, Karen Cox. “It was fun to have them also come inside and treat our seniors to ice cream sundaes. Big smiles for such an awesome treat on a very hot day.”

These senior citizens are such an important part of our community and this was a great opportunity for these organizations to give back and visit with them for a while.

Extra Hands Help Get Food on Shelves In Waxahachie

Just a few miles down the road in Waxahachie, almost thirty volunteers from Bombardier out of Red Oak spent the morning at Waxahachie Care. This group of volunteers helped the agency put away over 15,000 lbs of food in just an hour and a half. This is no small task that the agency takes on each week and to have so many hands serving on this day made all the difference in how long it took to get the food on the shelves.

Kim Holman, Executive Director of Waxahachie Care shared, “We had a fun day of laughter and hard work with Bombardier and United Way of West Ellis County. The United Way Day of Action allowed our regular volunteers to have a day off and our staff and volunteers are very grateful for their kindness, generosity, and love for their community. “

In addition to providing supplemental groceries once a month, Waxahachie Care is able to assist in bill payment when funds are available; provide resources for medical, spiritual and financial growth; and serve the needs of neighbors with available resources.

United Way relies on the caring power and support of community volunteers and partners and works continuously to bring groups, organizations, and individuals together to make the greatest impact possible. The 2022 Day of Action is no exception. This day would not have been possible without the outpouring of generosity and servant leadership from Google, Superior Construction Services, Bombardier and Earthtones Greenery in Midlothian.