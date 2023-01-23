U.S. Virgin Islands and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Partner on Dream Trip Giveaway to Paradise

Facebook

Luxury Trip for Two with Private Photography Session on One of the USVI’s Most Beautiful Islands

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS (USVI) Jan. 23, 2023 – Celebrating its successful partnership with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the May 2022 swimsuit issue, the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism is partnering with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit again this year to offer a trip giveaway to the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Croix, St. Thomas or St. John.

One lucky winner will be able to choose a trip to St. Thomas, St. Croix, or St. John for two. The price includes airfare from the continental U.S. to the USVI, a four-night hotel stay, activities, ground transportation, and a private photography session. The contest will run from Jan 16 to Feb 13, with the winners being announced on Feb 20. For the full contest details and to enter visit, please visit here.

Winners will be able to follow in the footsteps of the international models, such as Camille Kostek, Kamie Crawford, and WNBA stars, including Didi Richards, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Sue Bird, and Te’a Cooper. These talented athletes not only graced the pages of the magazine online and in print, but also showcased the beautiful landscapes and culture of the USVI.

Joseph Boschulte, the Commissioner of the USVI’s Department of Tourism, said “the May 2022 swimsuit issue was such a great win for USVI, that we are continuing to partner with Sports Illustrated this year to highlight our beautiful destination. Winners may channel the models’ experiences on the islands by revisiting the sites of the photo shoots or they can create their own experiences and itineraries on one of our three gorgeous islands.”

St. Thomas is home to some of the top resorts, white beaches, golf, pristine beaches, and snorkeling. The red roofs and the harbor of the capital city of Charlotte Amalie are picturesque and the town bustles with restaurants, fun bars, shops, and sightseers. Visitors will find Fort Christian built in 1680, the second-oldest synagogue in the Western Hemisphere, as well as Danish-French Impressionist painter Camille Pissarro’s childhood home, and the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum.

St. Croix, the largest of the three islands, is known for the charm of twin towns, epicurean delights and water activity. There is so much to do and see in the island’s “twin cities” from Christiansted with its charming 18th-century butter-colored buildings and quaint stone streets to Frederiksted’s historic fort that once protected the island from pirates and rival nations. Cultural offerings include, the Caribbean Museum for the Center of the Arts, farmer’s markets, art galleries, festivals, colonial forts, and rum distilleries. Some of the Caribbean’s best diving opportunities can also be found at St. Croix.

St. John, the smallest of the three islands, is famous for its picturesque harbors, coves, steep mountains, pristine beaches, scenic north shore line and unspoiled land. It is known for beautiful snorkeling over coral reefs that teem with a kaleidoscope of brilliantly colored fish. Dozens of hiking trails go through the lush, 5,500-acre National Park which is home to an enormous variety of flora and fauna.

